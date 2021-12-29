Michelle Haynes, Mountain Village’s Planning and Development Services Director & Housing Director, responded to last week’s story in The Norwood Post, “People have questions, concerns on Mountain Village property.” She said the current goal is to build 70 to 100 units, and the Town of Mountain Village will work with the Town of Norwood and the Planning & Zoning Board in Norwood to “get a sense of acceptable density” on the Spruce Street parcel.
“We will be working very closely with the Town of Norwood to make sure this project meets the needs of the Norwood community and region at-large,” Haines told The Norwood Post in a news release Monday.
At this point, no decision has been made on types of deed restrictions, or what kinds of qualifications might exist. Officials from Mountain Village said Telluride Ski and Golf is not involved with the project.
John Miller, Mountain Village Community Housing Programs Director, said the project is not going through the PUD process. As a result, the project must adhere to the Norwood land use code, including all lighting provisions — something Norwood’s town administrator Patti Grafmyer shared with Mountain Village officials must happen.
Haynes said she’s aware the project will increase Norwood’s population. Still, she said the previous owner intended to build some 250 units. She said the Mountain Village project is much less dense than that. She added Mountain Village plans to add amenities, and the project will be phased and happen incrementally over time.
Regarding water, Haynes said Norwood Water Commission has stated there’s enough water for the development, since the current system is running at 50 percent capacity.
“In addition, the Town of Mountain Village has set aside funding to install all necessary infrastructure in support of this project,” she said.
Miller added Mountain Village will be working with San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) for transportation from Norwood to Telluride and Mountain Village.
The next step is the annexation application, which will be submitted in early 2022, and Norwood staff will then place the item on their agenda for approval.
So far, the Town of Mountain Village has not yet identified partners to complete the project, so there is no official builder. They’ll go through a Request for Proposal (RFP) process in the future to determine that.
“Ultimately we understand any development that adds density to the Town of Norwood could be seen as a benefit to some, who would be provided housing, and not to others, who are reluctant to see change,” Miller said. “Subdivisions require land dedication and provision of a trail extension per the Norwood Master Plan. Those amenities are public amenities. An increase in population can better support local services by increasing the demand for those services.”
He said the goal is "not to act as a traditional developer aiming to maximize returns on our investment, but instead with the sole mission of creating additional housing opportunities. … The biggest indicator of success for this project would be the creation of new housing at a price point that is attainable for the local workforce.”
Haynes previously lived in Norwood. She served on Norwood’s 2006 master planning committee and was a former town trustee for Norwood. She said she has maintained strong ties to both Norwood and Nucla and intends to spend more time there once her children are raised. She’s worked in local governments, including Norwood’s, for 16 years.
