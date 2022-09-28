When waterlines broke last Wednesday in Norwood it created much chaos for residents, businesses, the school and medical center. Those multiple breaks created a lot of work for the town to try to repair quickly, as well as a big inconvenience for people who need water to get through daily life.
After the breaks, on Sept. 21, town officials announced they understood people were without water, but they also requested help identifying where the breaks were, since several had happened. The town and county used social media to help communicate with the greater community.
Why so many breaks at once? Public works director Randy Harris told The Norwood Post last Friday it was a valve malfunction. Specifically, the pressure-reducing valve didn’t work properly and released full water pressure through the system. The system just couldn’t handle it.
“The surge broke the main line off the blue tanks,” Harris said. “We had to shut the whole town down to be able to repair that.”
Many entities in Norwood were forced to shut down altogether. Norwood Public Schools was closed for two days as a result, and Uncompahgre Medical Center was closed temporarily on Wednesday.
To help residents out, the Town of Norwood stationed a potable water truck at Town Hall for anyone who needed it. People were asked to bring their own containers to fill.
Town officials and San Miguel County EMS kept people informed of the progress through regional communication and social media announcements.
By Wednesday, close to 7 p.m. that night, the problems had been fixed, thanks to many in the community that came to aid the town.
Once the repairs were complete, though, water customers were asked to still conserve water. The town also had to work on re-pressurizing the system. Water users were also asked to temporarily boil water, as a cautionary measure, since after an event like that the water can run dirty or cloudy for a short time.
The boil advisory is a standard after big waterline breaks. Harris said anytime 50 percent of waterlines are interrupted, there will be an automatic boil advisory. He said that’s just protocol.
Harris said community support was incredible. It was Reams Construction that brought the tanks and truck up to Norwood for potable water to make sure the people had drinking water. ACM, Monte Spor’s company, dropped what they were doing on Wednesday and sent every guy they had to come work on Norwood’s waterlines. Jessica Bicknase did what she does; she cooked food for those working, making breakfast, lunch and dinner for the crews.
“She could have fed a small army,” Harris said.
He added people from Nucla, Naturita and Telluride offered help get Norwood up and running.
In a time of crisis, the regional community came together to help Norwood get it all done.
“For what it was, everything just fell into place as we started repairing,” Harris said. “For the circumstances, it turned out good. It was truly amazing to see in the community.”
