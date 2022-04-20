At the Town of Norwood’s monthly meeting April 13, the nonprofit Eco-Action Partners attended virtually to discuss a few initiatives they want the Norwood community to know about.
First, the solar co-op enrollment deadline is May 1. Representatives from Eco-Action Partners are hoping more county residents get on board with solar energy. A recorded financing event took place April 14 that discussed rebates and incentives. That recorded meeting is available online on the nonprofit’s website.
Next, Eco-Action Partners representatives discussed the new climate action plan that will go to 2050. The nonprofit is opening the plan up for comments, and they want community members to take their survey and give feedback.
They told town trustees the objectives are aimed toward greenhouse gas emission reductions — something they said is important in light of growing tourism and an increase in housing.
Finally, they spoke about the CARE program, an income-qualified weatherization program, which is supported by local energy companies like San Miguel Power Association and also Black Hills Energy. Families that fall under a certain income level are eligible to receive a free energy assessment of their home. Then, Eco-Action Partners can help install appropriate measures, thereby lowering energy bills and also making a home more comfortable.
Representatives said they can help with new boilers, better insulation and more, and the work is done for free for those who qualify.
In San Miguel County, the majority of the CARE recipients live in Norwood. There is still availability this year for some to receive the aid and work. Information and the application are on the Eco-Action Partners website for those interested.
Later in the meeting, library director Carrie Andrew spoke to town trustees about the annual paperwork that she reviews. She said more than 24,000 people walked through the Lone Cone Library doors last year. While the statistics were down during the pandemic, the numbers now show growth at the Lone Cone Library. She made the financials for 2021 available for town trustees too, while explaining a drop in funding due to decreased revenue from oil and gas.
Additionally, she announced the library intends to align with the sustainable development goals outlined by the UN, goals that pertain to the greater world. Andrew said the library is more than a place for books. According to her, libraries are places to get resources and information.
“We can have a role in helping get out true information,” she told the board.
She said the library will focus on certain sustainable development goals: clean water and sanitation, restorative agriculture practices and also the idea of sustainable cities and communities. She said now is about teaching people why water is a big deal in Norwood, and what Pioneer Day means to this community. In light of the change and development that is coming to town, she said these goals help support the future.
