For National Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Tri-County Health Network (TCHN) is highlighting ongoing, online mental health first-aid classes and offering live events in the region to support area residents in finding and maintaining a healthy mental outlook.
Ariana Sites, behavioral health services coordinator at Tri-County Health Network, said, “In the U.S., by the time a person is 18, they either have had a mental health challenge or know someone who has, and one in every five Coloradoans is living with a mental health challenge.”
To help educate and spread awareness about recognizing those challenges and supporting those who experience them, TCHN is offering two free, online mental health first-aid classes. The courses are designed to help people “build the skill sets … to positively impact anyone struggling with their mental health,” according to TCHN’s website.
Mental Health First Aid for Adults will be available on Tuesday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mental Health First Aid for Youth, a class for adults who work with youth, is on Tuesday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Both of these classes require some pre-work, said Sites. “It could take two hours, but some people finish the work more quickly. It’s mainly previewing the mental health first-aid manual and other documents.”
TCHN provides a long menu of health services and programs year-around in the Norwood area and regionally.
“Tri-County Health Network does a lot that isn’t necessarily a mental health program,” said Sites, “but all contribute to mental health.”
Their programs range from health care coordination for individuals to transportation services, from insurance assistance and food security to the Skippy Dental program, and from general emergency funding to new eyeglasses.
On a second website, tchnetworkdirectory.org, users can search for mental health providers using the mental health resource guide for San Miguel, Montrose, Ouray, Delta, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties.
A live event scheduled near Norwood this month is Cooking Matters, a food and health class. In the May class, attendees will learn about budgeting for food and will also receive a $10 food gift card. The class is Tuesday, May 23, from 2:30-3 p.m. at the Naturita Community Library.
Live events are also scheduled in Telluride and Delta throughout the month. Events include two suicide alertness trainings in Delta, a screening of the film Skyline in Telluride at the Palm Theater on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m, and a puppy therapy event, also in Telluride, at Elks’ Park on Friday, May 12, from 4-6:30 p.m.
Mental Health First Aid online classes and suicide alertness classes at various locations occur throughout the year. Teletherapy is also available through TCHN, as is a helpline for those experiencing an immediate need for help.
National Mental Health Awareness Month began in 1949 when the organization Mental Health America started it, according to the website mhanational.org. The organization was founded in 1909 by Clifford Beers after the first-hand challenges and shame he experienced with mental health services in the U.S. at that time. The goal of the organization and the national awareness month was, and is, to educate people about living with mental illnesses, reduce barriers to treatment and services, and remove the stigmas associated with seeking and obtaining help.
More information on Mental Health Awareness Month events, as well as TCHN’s regular programs and services is at www.tchnetwork.org. If someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, they should call 911 or the Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255.
