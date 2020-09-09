The Norwood Park and Recreation District is planning for the future. Recently, the organization in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service received a $45,000 grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) for the purpose of exploring trails expansion.
The funds are to be received in 2021, though approval for money was issued this summer. Board president Kelvin Verity said Park and Rec has been working with CPW for the last year, and the grant was the culmination.
The Telluride Foundation also contributed $5,000 for the trails planning study, and Park and Rec with the West End Trails Alliance kicked in $5,000 in in-kind donations, which covers mapping, hosting meetings and on-the-ground coordination.
Park and Rec is now looking at the possibility of adding motorized single-track to the Busted Arm Draw and Beaver Park areas.
“Part of that is looking at options at single-track up to Calico Trails, the Rico side,” Verity said. “It’s purely planning, just to see what is possible, to get some stuff written down. The Forest Service wants to assess what is going on out there.”
The SE Group is the contractor for the study, and they handled trail planning for the Telluride Ski Resort previously.
Verity said while this grant is purely for feasibility for the placement of future trails, there will be several more steps in the process. That includes permitting, surveying and construction.
In other Park and Rec news, the Norwood Nordic Association is going for another Telluride Foundation grant this year. Last year, the Nordic group was awarded a grant that paid for a new snowmobile for grooming of the ski area in Norwood.
Verity, who typically does the grooming for the area, said people do take advantage of the ski opportunities at Busted Arm Draw.
At the same time, Park and Rec board member Shawn Fallon has ideas for a second disc golf course in the Norwood area. Fallon helped establish Norwood’s first course this year, located on the Town of Norwood’s 18 acres behind Cottonwood Creek Estates.
Now, he’s bringing the possibility of another course at either Busted Arm Draw, Thunder Road or Burn Canyon trails areas.
Verity said Park and Rec is looking at which place might be best for the secondary course, and that involves working with the U.S. Forest Service and also the Bureau of Land Management.
“They all have potential,” Verity said. “It’s which ones work out the best. It’s public lands, and we have to work through all of those hoops.”
Verity also reported Park and Rec received a grant from the Telluride Foundation recently to be used for improvements to the Livery and its surroundings. The $9,500 is covering the cost of landscaping and possibly fencing, and Park and Rec is matching that grant.
Verity said yard improvements are a priority and the grant helps prepare the space for future events to happen once the COVID-19 pandemic eases up.
