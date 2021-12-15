At the Town of Norwood’s monthly meeting on Dec. 8, the board approved the 2022 budget, which required much work on behalf of town administrator Patti Grafmyer and the trustees. Grafmyer told the board that the most recent draft factors in $300,000 of Just Transitions grant money from the state, funds that support communities impacted by the loss of coal revenue.
She added $200,000 was also factored in for a drainage plan, something town officials have been discussing for years. Another $75,000 has been allocated for security issues with software.
Tom Kyle, a resident in attendance of the meeting, told the board they should consider a performance bonus for Grafmyer. Kyle worked in big business previously and told trustees that it takes a lot of “horsepower” to make things happen. He said much has been done with regard to recruiting good town staff, navigating COVID and working proactively with the recent Gallagher repeal. He said it was important for the board to understand that nobody ever wants higher taxes, but that Norwood voters approved the recent mill levy freeze because they trust their town officials, and especially voted out of respect for the town administrator.
Kyle said he supported a one-time bonus for $5,000 for Gramfyer for excellent performance.
“You’ve got to take care of your people,” he told the board.
Kyle promptly made an exit after his speech, and before trustees could discuss or vote on the idea.
Immediately afterward, the Lone Cone Library Director Carrie Andrew spoke and said she supported Kyle’s idea. She said government workers are paid by taxes, and they don’t always earn what they’re worth.
“But they’re still expected to do the work,” she said.
Town clerk Amanda Pierce said she supported awarding Grafmyer the bonus 100 percent.
“I think she is too humble sometimes,” she said. “She always says, ‘It takes a village.’”
Pierce reminded the board that Grafmyer has been training three new supervisors in the last year. Pierce replaced Gretchen Wells as clerk; Randy Harris replaced Tim Lippert as public works director; and Kattie Neesham took over Mike Wilkerson’s job as town marshal.
“She is showing us the way,” Pierce told the board.
“We are a team,” Grafmyer told the board. “We are only as good as our team.”
She argued to split the bonus evenly, but trustees held to fractioning it with Grafmyer receiving the most.
After some discussion, trustees approved the following: Grafmyer is to receive $3,000; Pierce, $1,000; Harris, $1,000; Neesham, $1,000; and Shawny Darby-Turner, $1,000.
Grafmyer told The Norwood Post on Monday a few more public works employees not mentioned in the town meeting would also get a bonus.
Later, in the Dec. 8 session, town trustees approved the mill levy for 2022, which won’t change. It remains the same at 15.129 mills. Grafmyer reported that valuation went up over 1 mill.
“Right now we are sitting fairly well, as far as our property tax goes, which isn’t the majority of our tax that comes in,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.