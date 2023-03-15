As in past times when Norwood has faced community challenges, many people in the area rallied over the weekend to deal with the flood waters that plagued the town. Recent precipitation and melting snow made for trouble on local streets, causing much inconvenience to residents and travelers.
The floods started on Friday, and the guys at Public Works spent their weekend dealing with the situation. Randy Harris, director of Norwood Public Works, said he agreed that yes, there is a drainage problem on Cedar and Market streets, but this is different.
“It was a strange situation,” he said. “It’s bigger than our drainage systems can handle. It’s a once-in-30-years type of deal.”
Public Works stayed busy Saturday and Sunday on the Bobcat, cleaning ditches, keeping culverts clear and pumping water from one spot to another.
“Basically, we are just trying to direct where the water is going,” he said.
On Monday, they were preparing for more. Harris said as the afternoon temperatures warmed up, the town would see more water.
“We’ll be fighting it again today,” he said. “It’s everywhere. Our systems are not sized for what we are dealing with now. We are building to the south and gathering more run-off water than we ever have.”
On staff for Public Works and working all weekend were Austin Overholt, Earl McWilliams and Wade Garvey.
“We’re doing the best we can with what we have,” Harris said.
Over the weekend, San Miguel County’s emergency management department deployed resources to help Norwood — something town administrator Patti Grafmyer told The Norwood Post she was very grateful for.
The county dropped sandbags to assist with residential flooding and posted public service announcements. With more precipitation headed to Norwood this week, county officials recommend that homeowners “act now by building dirt berms and shoveling trenches to mitigate against potential impacts.” Additionally, they warned people to use caution: “Do not drive through pools of water, as it is not only dangerous, but it creates waves of water into homes,” officials said.
Grafymer said on Monday she can’t say thanks enough for all the help Norwood has had from the county and the local residents, all making sure to mitigate the water.
“We are blessed with a lot of snow, but along with that blessing comes this part,” Grafmyer said. “We are receiving a lot of water from the county that’s coming into our area.”
Grafmyer said she thanks Norwood town staff for being out “with boots on the ground.” She’s also grateful for the San Miguel County officers, who did their best to work with the water. She said she thanks those from all area entities who helped.
“It takes a community,” she said.
Young people, too, in Norwood worked to help the situation. The Lone Cone 4-H Club assisted the county by helping make sandbags for the floods. Nichol Bray told The Norwood Post the kids filled an entire trailer full of sandbags for the good of their community.
Grafmyer remained concerned Monday and Tuesday, since temps were supposed to rise to the high 40s, which projected more flooding.
But, in good news for the town, she received the contract for the Just Transition funding on Friday. She signed the $313,000 contract on Monday, which means the drainage study that town officials have discussed for years will now happen.
“There is a plan,” she said.
