San Miguel County is proud to be the recipient of $52,933 in grant funding from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) to assist with infrastructure improvements at the county’s fairgrounds and regional park in Norwood. The grant was awarded through DOLA’s Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund (EIAF) program.
In his letter to District 2 County Commissioner Lance Waring apprising the county of the award, DOLA representative Rick Garcia noted that the competition for EIAF grants is vigorous.
“Your project was reviewed based on a variety of factors such as its connection to energy impact, degree of need, measurable outcomes, amount of request, relationship to community goals, level of local match and community support, management capacity, resilience and readiness to go,” Garcia wrote. “Competition for these limited funds is intense and we are seeing great demand.”
County Parks and Open Space Director Janet Kask said it was exciting to be awarded the DOLA EIAF funding.
"This funding will specifically enable us to replace the perimeter fence and related cross fencing, which will add to the safety component of being able to contain animals and livestock year-round and especially during the annual San Miguel Basin Fair and Rodeo,” she said. “The San Miguel County Fairgrounds and Regional Park also serves as a temporary emergency shelter for large animals and livestock, and this new fencing will assist with containment of such during those events as well.”
District 3 Commissioner Kris Holstrom said she is happy to see the fairgrounds in Norwood getting the funding and attention it deserves.
“We are so pleased to have been awarded this grant for fairgrounds improvements,” Holstrom said. “The fairgrounds setting is a great venue where people of all ages come together to learn skills, show off skills and enjoy fantastic rodeos and many other events. These improvements will add to the usability of the venue, and we are grateful to DOLA for the funding. Here's to a great summer season for all at the SMC fairgrounds!”
The 2023 San Miguel Basin Fair takes place July 15 through July 22, and the San Miguel Basin Rodeo is scheduled for July 28 and July 29.
Funds for the DOLA EIAF program come from the state severance tax on energy and mineral production and from a portion of the state’s share of royalties, paid to the federal government for mining and drilling of minerals and mineral fuels on federally-owned land.
The recent grant follows previous funding for the fairgrounds and park. In 2020, San Miguel County received more than $150,000 for drainage, footing and other arena improvements. The fairgrounds improvement efforts have been ongoing and help support the rodeo, in existence for close to 120 years, as well as the greater park area which features baseball fields that are used for regional play.
In 2021, the county celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony to honor the first and biggest upgrades of the project being complete.
