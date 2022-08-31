On Aug. 19 the International Dark Sky Association approved the nomination and boundaries of the San Miguel County Dark Sky Reserve, which was submitted by Dr. Robert “Bob” Grossman, of Norwood. Due to its remote location, rugged terrain and sparse population, San Miguel County is one of the darkest counties in the U.S. and one of the darkest areas on Earth.
The IDA guidelines for a Dark Sky Reserve state that “an International Dark Sky Reserve (IDSR) is a public or private land of substantial size, of at least 700 square kilometers (about 173,000 acres,) possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and nocturnal environment, and that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage, and/or public enjoyment. The IDSR consists of two regions: a core area meeting the minimum criteria for sky quality and natural darkness; and a peripheral or buffer area that supports dark sky values in the core and receives similar benefits.”
IDA Dark Places Coordinator Ashley Wilson has given the go-ahead for the county to move forward on the application process.
“The USFS Thunder Trails area meets the requirements of the core: it provides nighttime public access, there are 'dark' skies where the Milky Way is visible to the unaided eye, and the federal agency provides legal protection of the site. Using the perimeter of San Miguel County as the periphery provides adequate protection around the core to ensure the protection of this resource for future generations. This is a clear proposal and meets the IDSR requirements. I'm happy to proceed with this plan.”
The core area is 97.88 square kilometers, and the periphery is 3,245.15 square kilometers for a total reserve area of 3,343.03 square kilometers.
Grossman said the work could not have been done without the strong support of San Miguel County Board of Commissioners Kris Holstrom, Hillary Cooper and Lance Waring. Holstrom has been involved with Grossman in direct negotiation with IDA, giving them crucial information about the county that created the preliminary approval.
Now the hard work begins to make the county reserve a reality.
While the nomination in this case is by a single citizen, Grossman, the application will take a greater group of citizens to provide the input necessary for completion, a Dark Sky Reserve Action Group. Given the strong support for a Dark Sky Reserve from San Miguel County, particularly Holstrom, the new action group will work closely with county officials.
With the dedicated group, Grossman feels the work can be accomplished in about one year. And, other citizen groups in Colorado, chiefly the San Juan Dark Sky Reserve group recently featured in the media, will provide friendly competition for the honor of the first reserve in Colorado. Currently, there are only two reserves in the U.S. and 20 worldwide.
Grossman inspired and co-managed with Creighton Wood Norwood’s Dark Sky Community application. Its success made Norwood the first Dark Sky Community on the Western Slope and second in the state. Grossman hopes that this effort will at least make San Miguel County the first Dark Sky Reserve on the Western Slope.
“This is only the first step,” he said.
Editor’s note: This story is one of a two-part story. Next week’s edition will feature an article discussing how the community can support the reserve status in coming to fruition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.