At the Norwood Water Commission (NWC) meeting last week, held on Oct. 11, Ray Cossey appeared before the board to discuss boundary issues with the water service territory. Then, Cossey said the boundary should be limited to the size of the town.
He said the NWC has the ability to oppose an application for a well permit, which can cause “injury.” Cossey said he wants the NWC to come up with a solution to figure out what to do about that.
The attorney for the NWC, Steve Johnson, addressed Cossey and said the water service area was established in 1992 by several entities. He said when the rural water district of Wright’s Mesa was merged with the Town of Norwood to form the Norwood Water Commission, it was also established that there would be three rural seats on the board, along with three town seats.
Johnson said he was a part of court proceedings 25 years ago in the process where some of that was challenged. Johnson said his opinion is that the Norwood Water Commission is authorized and legally obligated to serve the service area outside of town boundaries.
Johnson said the NWC must not engage in any discussion with Cossey until toward the end of the month, because of ongoing litigation.
In the same meeting, Finn Kjome said in light of recent waterline breaks, he’d like to make the service line from the plant to the blue tank a priority. He said in the past, the NWC has looked into grants for maintenance, but the opportunities for grants just aren’t there. He said maintenance issues for grants in general are a “tough sell.”
Kjome, who works for Mountain Village as the public works director, said he spoke with Lauren Kirn, a new grant writer for Mountain Village, about some available funding for Norwood’s new service line.
She attended the NWC meeting virtually to speak and answer questions.
According to her, there is a Dec. 1 deadline for a Colorado Water Conservation Board grant, and she thinks it could get Norwood “shovel-ready” for the construction process and other grants that could help pay for those costs.
Basically, the project would be a new supply line, a loop line.
“Tied to efficiency and water loss reduction,” Kirn said.
She said Norwood has a good chance at getting the funds. A 25 percent match is required. Though, the matching funds can come in the form of in-kind donations, cash matches and other grants.
“We have a strong case for why this should be favored,” she said.
And the loop line is a part of Norwood’s master plan. It’s something the commission has had on the list as a priority for things to do. The NWC approved applying for the grant.
Allyn Svoboda, who owns a house in the NWC service territory, said there is a pressure issue at his place, up at Mountain View. The NWC told him something has been working incorrectly and a motor is now coming from New Hampshire to restore pressure to the area.
Town administrator Patti Grafmyer said the draft budget for the town, including NWC, is now being discussed and now a rate study for water service is underway. Additionally, raises for public works staff are also in the budget.
