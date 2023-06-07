Over the past few years, the health of the Norwood Community Garden (NCG) has been in decline, perhaps due to less use during COVID and to drought and grasshoppers, as well as from age. It’s been 13 years since the first plots were laid out, the fences raised and seeds planted. This summer, the idyllic area along Gurley Ditch at the east edge of town is getting some much-needed TLC with grant funds and volunteer hours, and the board says that plots are ready for seeds again.
“It’s not too late to plant,” said Leila Seraphin, who oversees two plots that the Fresh Foundation grows for the food pantry. Seraphin is on the board of the Fresh Foundation and wrote the grants that are funding the garden revival. Due to all of the volunteer work that has already been done this spring, said Seraphin, “the plots are tilled and ready to go. It’s not going to be a ton of work for people just coming in.”
The current work includes new pathways, water spigot and post repair, a new raised bed section in the garden, plot recovery, and the NCG board hired Brenden Snyder to replace the disintegrated plastic on the greenhouse roof with Solex.
“I’m so happy they’re bringing the garden back,” said garden founder Lory Herndon, who now lives in Washington state.
The funding and materials for the renovation derive from several sources. Grant funds are from Lone Cone Legacy Trust, the Telluride Foundation Community Grant, the San Miguel County nonprofit grant, the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation, and the Town of Norwood. In addition, Many Ponies donated stock tanks for planters in the raised bed area, and Seraphin donated her time to write the grants as a Fresh Foundation collaboration. Creighton and Peg Wood donated a haul of alpaca manure. And, of course, there are the countless volunteer hours.
“Marilyn [Allen] is a strong leader on the NGE board,” said Seraphin. “She’s very solid and dedicated, and the garden is slowly but surely getting fixed up. Everyone’s been putting in a lot of work.”
Strong board leadership and numerous volunteers have been at the root of the garden’s success all along. The NCG began in Lory Herndon’s living room in 2009, at a meeting of “citizens who were working on solving problems together,” said Herndon. “Out of that meeting and everyone’s ideas, we decided on the community garden.”
After that, the work of “more than 100 different volunteers,” funding from Kris Holstrom’s Southwest Institute for Resilience (SWIRL), and help from then-Natural Resources Conservation Service district conservationist Jim Boyd made it all happen, said Herndon. “I was blown away. I don’t think anybody ever told me no when I asked for help.”
The current board — Allen, Patti Jo Ryan, Bernice White and Yvette Henson — hopes for a revival of that strong community spirit and volunteerism.
“We just can’t do all the work on our own any more,” said Allen.
Empty plots need caretakers, Allen added, and that keeps the whole garden healthy. At least six plots are available to rent. Fees are $25 for a 10x10 plot for the entire year. Larger and smaller sizes are available, and water is included in that fee, said Allen. She added that the board would accept more stock tanks for the raised beds. Oblong, 4’, 6’ and 8’ are ideal, and “it’s okay if they’re a little pitted or rusty in the bottom,” she said, to allow for drainage.
Those interested in more information, volunteering or renting a garden plot may call Allen at 970-708-4915 or email pj81423@yahoo.com.
