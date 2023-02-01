Tia Uphoff, local gymnastics teacher, dancer and Spanish teacher is owner of Up-Off Gymnastics. She is currently teaching kids gymnastics at The Livery.
Jaime Schultz, owner of Dark Sky Pie Pizza in Norwood, enrolled her four-year-old son in the classes, and said, “Tia is amazing with kids. She really gets through to Oliver. He’s very resistant to following directions, but Tia has been extremely patient with him and positive.”
Uphoff, who’s been in San Miguel County since 2018, taught preschool in Telluride and is a certified lead teacher for infant-toddler classrooms. She's also certified to teach Zumba to all ages, including Zumbini for kids 0-4 years old.
Uphoff taught kids’ gymnastics at Lone Cone Library for several months, but is now using the Norwood Park and Recreation District space.
“It’s been working very well at The Livery,” said Uphoff.
She’s grateful for facilities and event directors Gen Roach and Haley Ortiz, who “have been a godsend. Anything I need, they get right back to me,” she said.
Uphoff is also a Spanish teacher, so she incorporates that into the gymnastics classes. Schultz said that her son “remembers all of her phrases.”
Uphoff said she started teaching gymnastics when she was 15, after her older sister started the business.
“We’re a mobile business,” she said, adding that at the peak of their busy years, when she was living in Memphis, Tenn., she was teaching in 25 locations weekly. She was a competitive gymnast into her middle school years, but Uphoff said she works to keep classes recreational and positive.
“We don’t focus on competitive gymnastics; we want people to just learn and have fun,” she said.
Uphoff said she meets students at their individual skill levels and works with them on strengthening, balance, endurance, tumbling, vaulting and whatever other skills students are ready for.
Uphoff and her sister, who still teaches all over Memphis under the same business name, Up-Off Gymnastics, have their own equipment, have made their own balance beams, and travel to homeschool groups, preschools, summer and after-school care programs, and give stand-alone workshops in many types of locations.
Uphoff also dances, and said that when living in Memphis, she was performing five nights a week. She still dances here, sometimes with Telluride Dance Collective. She’s been taking classes with Sasha Cucciniello and will be in Telluride Theater’s House of Shimmy and Shake burlesque show in Telluride this year.
"It's been nice to have been able to have a group, performing, being on stage again,” she said.
Uphoff also does belly dance, silks and fire dancing. She’s danced at the Telluride Fire Festival, and folks who attended Norwood Noel Night 2022 may have seen her fire dancing during the parade.
Currently, the kids gymnastics class at The Livery meets on Thursdays after school and is for kids from 3 years old to third grade.
The classes run in 12-week sessions, three times a year, but Uphoff said kids can jump in at any time.
“I just prefer if they stay for the whole session once they’re in. It takes a bit before you really know if you like something or not,” she said.
At the end of each 12-week session, Uphoff holds an awards ceremony for those who complete the program.
For more information on kids’ gymnastics classes, or for Spanish classes or dance events, the public may contact Tia Uphoff at liv2danz@outlook.com.
