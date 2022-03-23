Local leaders are celebrating a win this week, after learning last Friday that the Norwood area was awarded a $110,000 grant for water. The Wright’s Mesa Water Planning and Prioritization Project (WMWPPP) partners are the recipients, and they were supported in the application process by the West End Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC).
“(WMWPPP) are thrilled to announce they have received the thumbs up on their grant request from the Colorado Water Conservation Board,” a new release said Monday.
WMWPPP is a group that includes the Town of Norwood, San Miguel County, WEEDC, Norwood Water Commission, Farmers Water Development, the Lone Cone Ditch Company, the Norwood Fire Protection District, and the San Miguel Watershed Coalition.
The idea to go for funding came together in the summer of 2021, when Norwood Town Trustee Candy Meehan and District 3 Commissioner Holstrom were both students in Water Education Colorado's program “Water Fluency.” One session in Water Fluency was focused on funding, and learning about the availability of funds for just the type of infrastructure needed in the local region “lit a fire” for Meehan and Holstrom.
Meehan spearheaded the grant application effort, and she and Holstrom worked with Deanna Sheriff, of WEEDC, and April Montgomery, of the Telluride Foundation, to flesh out their idea of looking for ways to get some of the $80 million in monies available for known water projects identified by the Southwest Basin Roundtable.
“This grant is a huge step toward that goal,” the news release said. “CWCB is kicking in the majority of the approximately $165,000 project costs.”
Additionally, all of the WMWPPP partners are contributing either actual funds or in-kind services to the project to make up the $50,000 balance.
With funding secured, an engineering firm will be chosen to conduct a collaborative water infrastructure planning and prioritization analysis for all of Wright’s Mesa.
Though this winter appears to be looking good regarding snowpack, the local region is still classified in drought — with a changing climate, the need for housing and development, and the critical need for repairing and updating the town’s current water infrastructure.
The grant application showed much collaboration, and the project is inclusive of all stakeholders: the municipality, the fire district, the watershed organization and agriculture groups.
“The unique partnership of players that came together to support this grant bucks current political trends,” the news release added.
Meehan and Holstrom, especially, see the grant as a celebration for Norwood’s future.
“When the Norwood town trustee and San Miguel County Commissioner came together in the Water Fluency class and heard about the ‘buckets’ of money soon to be available, they knew that bringing the different water partners together and developing an overarching planning effort for Wright’s Mesa water would be a key factor to bolster the success for future funding opportunities to actually implement plans,” the news release said. “Both Candy and Kris agree, ‘We want to get things done.’”
The Colorado Water Conservation Board made its decision to fund Norwood during its March 15 meeting and announced the decision on March 18.
“(CWCB) funded this effort aimed ultimately at creating an efficient, synergistic and organized approach to our regional water future,” the news release stated.
