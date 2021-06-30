Angela Miller joined the Uncompahgre Medical Center (UMC) full-time in March as a physician’s assistant (PA-C). For her, the federally funded health care clinic, which exists to serve all patients regardless of their ability to pay, is where she wants to be. Working as a provider for the elderly seems to be her life’s calling.
Miller is a Colorado native. She was born in Pueblo, but spent most of her adult life around the Denver area. She actually began her career as an electronic engineer and spent 10 years working for a hard drive manufacturer in Longmont.
She became interested in medicine after her grandfather was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1995. In 2013, Miller graduated from A.T. Still University with a master’s degree in physician assistant studies.
Afterward, she moved to Ridgway, her home base for practicing medicine ever since. While she is trained to care for every type of patient, from newborns to end-of-life, her passion is geriatric care. Her desire is to help the elderly have the best quality of life possible.
On Wright’s Mesa, she agreed there is a need for the care she provides. Already, many geriatric patients have come to see her at UMC. Now, they’re starting to come up from the West End area, too.
She said having a background in internal medicine helps with her PA-C work. She worked for Montrose Memorial Hospital for five years in internal medicine, specializing in geriatric care. While she’s not employed there any longer, she’s still credentialed there and has privileges with the hospital.
Any elderly patient interested in seeing Miller should contact UMC directly to schedule with her by calling 970-327-4233.
She actually started filling in for UMC in 2019 and got to know some of the Norwood patients then. Going full-time this spring seemed like the right decision for her.
“It’s a little closer to home, and the values of UMC are more in line with how I think patients should be treated,” she said. “The benefits with having chronic care and behavioral health are very attractive.”
She said UMC has so many different things available to support patients with.
In Ridgway, Miller has two children, two dogs and a cat. She enjoys running, biking, hiking and spending time with her children.
UMC has two other medical providers on staff, both PA-Cs. Andrew Brown and Robin Richards continue their work with the clinic, which is still searching for a chief medical officer to replace Dr. Heather Linder.
A medical doctor is employed by the clinic, but he doesn’t see patients. He works as a supervising physician to oversee the PA-Cs.
To the elderly population of Norwood, Miller said she could say so much but wants to communicate that COVID is still out there. She wants older populations being safe, washing their hands and making sure they follow up on all doctor’s appointments.
“So we can address specific health concerns,” she said.
