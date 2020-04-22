Editor’s note: The print version of this story in the Wednesday Daily Planet erroneously reported that there were 13 new positive COVID-19 cases.
Public health officials announced four more positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing San Miguel County’s current tally to 17 confirmed positive cases, as of press time Tuesday afternoon. Four of the latest cases had been in close contact with a Brown Dog Pizza employee, who tested positive for the virus last Wednesday.
“We know this coronavirus is easily transmitted from person to person, even from a person who is asymptomatic,” said public health director Grace Franklin in a recent news release, adding that “there are no reports or any evidence to suggest food packaging or foodborne exposure is a route of transmission.”
County officials have made strong efforts to trace everyone who was in close contact with the virus-positive individuals prior to entering isolation. Those who may have been exposed through close contact in the past 10 days have been ordered to quarantine at home.
On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis mandated an additional precautionary measure through a public health order requiring all essential workers to wear face masks at work, even while physically distancing from colleagues, a move that local officials agreed helped further improve preventing the spread of the virus. Some public health experts have compared the public health measures that have been taken to contain the pandemic — social distancing, quarantining, wearing masks in public, washing hands, closing all non-essential businesses — to layers of Swiss cheese. By themselves, no one measure is 100 percent effective, but the more layers of Swiss cheese stacked on top of the other, the more effective the measures will be as a whole.
“These cases show us COVID-19 is virulent, and even with good, safe practices, there’s room for improvement,” Franklin said in the release.
Meanwhile, the management team at Brown Dog acted quickly to protect workers and the community; even before receiving official lab results confirming employees’ illnesses were due to the coronavirus. Dan Lynch, a co-owner of the restaurant, said that four employees reported not feeling well and stayed home from work earlier in the week. By the time management learned Thursday morning that the initial, ill employee had tested positive for the virus, they had already made the decision to close the restaurant for at least eight days, which they later expanded to two weeks, surpassing the county’s closure requirement of 72 hours.
“All of the staff is going to receive full compensation for the next two weeks of closure,’’ Lynch said. “I’m really concerned about my employees, and fortunately everyone is young and fit, pretty able to pull through this. But it’s still very scary for them,” noting that everyone on staff is also quarantining for 14 days. Lynch also said that he was pleased there did not seem to be any transference of the illness between the back of the house and the front of the house.
Prior to the outbreak, Lynch said, the restaurant had implemented strict safety protocols, including using a timer to remind employees to disinfect surfaces every 30 minutes.
“We have to be vigilant,” he said. “You have to assume you’re contagious; everybody does.”
After the restaurant closed April 15, it announced the next day on its Facebook page that it would be closed until at least May 1.
“We believe this is in the best interest of our staff and the community,” according to the post. “We will continue to coordinate with state and local health officials to ensure community protocols are being exceeded.”
Lynch expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support he and the Brown Dog team have received this week.
“We want to go above and beyond,” he said of the two-week closure, “because that’s what we always do. We would like to get back to our friends, because we love what we do. But all in good time.”
