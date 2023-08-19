While the first day of school for the Telluride R-1 School District is this Tuesday, Aug. 22, teachers and staff returned to campus last week for in-service programs and to prepare classrooms and curricula.
District Superintendent John Pandolfo is stoked to have staff, and then students, back on campus.
“I always get excited for the start of the year: The song on the steps of the elementary school, the opening student assemblies and in-service activities, and having our buildings full with the energy of great teaching and learning happening in our classrooms,” he enthused.
There are a number of new and re-positioned faculty across the district this year including Erin Murray and Sydney Butler who both moved from teaching fourth grade at Telluride Intermediate School (TIS) to Telluride Elementary School (TES) where Murray is the new PE teacher and Butler is the new technology teacher/coach.
A former outdoor education teacher, Eileen Cahalane is a new first grade Dual Immersion (DI)/English teacher. With a background in engineering, Jessica Miller is TES’s new librarian while Liz Forsythe, who’s served as the Children’s Choral Society Director and as a district special education teacher, is TES’s new music teacher.
In hopes of increasing parent involvement, all TES, TIS and Telluride Middle/High School (TMHS) accountability meetings are now called Miner Community & Family meetings.
TIS Principal Zoe Gillett reports that in addition to professional development at TES and TIS around a new literacy curriculum, TIS teachers devoted over a hundred hours to mapping science and social studies curricula to determine best approaches to instruction or this year.
Originally from Chile, Luis Poblete Salazar moved from North Carolina with his family to become the new third grade DI Spanish teacher while Lily Engebretson, who hails from Minnesota, is the new fifth-grade teacher. Having served as a river guide and science teacher in Colorado, Nancy Swick returns to Telluride as a new sixth-grade science teacher while longtime local Katie Geissler is a new TIS special education teacher. Christie Miller is the new third-grade teacher, and local photographer Matt Kroll is the new art teacher for grades 4-8.
Longtime local Sheila Blakney will facilitate literacy intervention at TMHS, a position that was vacant last year, and Jack Taylor is a new THS special education teacher. Chilean Laura Mariboli comes to the district from North Carolina to work with MS English language learners, another position that was vacant last year, and as a Spanish teacher in the DI program which extends into THS this year.
“All students who’ve been in DI were placed into a Spanish class based on their current Spanish ability: Spanish 4, Spanish 5, and AP Spanish,” explained TMHS Principal Sara Kimble. “THS students also have the option to take electives in Spanish.”
Kimble reports that several TMHS English teachers recently completed training on Orton Gillingham, a program that helps students who need assistance with reading. In addition, this is the inaugural year for The Miner School, a new alternative learning program for juniors and seniors led by former TIS math teacher Dan Bergstrom-Noel.
“We’re also finishing a remodel of the library,” Kimble said. “Thanks to a donation from the Hampton Foundation, we were able to create a space that meets multiple needs: For quiet study, with books to check out, and for students to connect with one another.”
TMHS Athletic Director Chris Murray reports that about 25% of THS students participate in fall athletics. Golf practices started on July 31, while cross country, boys soccer and girls volleyball practices began Aug. 7. Homecoming takes place earlier this year over the weekend of Sept. 22.
Various physical improvements were made to district buildings over the summer including roofing and HVAC upgrades at the main campus and at TES.
“We’re completing the most complicated section at TES, which is the flat roof on the historic section of the building,” Pandolfo said. “This project also includes restoration of the cupola and bell tower, so that the bell will actually be operational for the first time in a long time.”
Crews are also in the middle of a solar installation on the roof of the main campus and will install EV charging stations for four vehicles near the entrance.
While the district didn’t add staff housing units this summer, Pandolfo said it has “irons in the fire” for potential units in the future.
“We’ve been in discussions about housing opportunities and partnerships with Mountain Village and Telluride and with private developers and non-profits,” he said.
Pandolfo adds that the district may not fill all support positions before school starts, including para positions.
“We welcome anyone interested to reach out to our Human Resources Department to find out about employment opportunities,” he said.
The TES meet teachers/supply drop-off takes place tomorrow (Monday) from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and at TIS from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Telluride Education Foundation’s ice cream socials also take place tomorrow from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at both the TES and TIS playgrounds. Seventh grade and new MS student orientation is tomorrow at TMHS from 11 a.m.-noon while ninth grade and new HS student orientation is at THMS tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
