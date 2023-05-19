Outstanding locals acknowledged with awards and celebration

Last week, Telluride Elks Lodge #69 announced longtime local educator Sandy McLaughlin as its Citizen of the Year, honoring her with a celebratory dinner at the Swede Finn Hall.
Having bestowed the honor for the past 15 years, recent recipients include the Telluride Medical Center, DeLanie Young, Ursula Cristol, Tara Kelley, and Dan Curtis. Elk of the Year, John Howe, and Officer of the Year, Jennifer Birrittella, were also announced.
Even though McLaughlin isn’t an Elk, she was nominated by current Elks Ginny Fraser and Eileen Burns.
“I nominated Sandy because her involvement through work and volunteerism has touched virtually all aspects of our community,” Burns explained. “She has a true desire to better our community, and with all her commitments, she shines with positive leadership and dedication. We have a saying — “Elks Care - Elks Share” — and our way of thanking members of our community like Sandy is to recognize and honor them with this award.”
The Telluride Elks Lodge operates according to the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity.
A small committee votes to determine which candidate from a group of nominations will become Citizen of the Year.
If there’s a tie, Exalted Ruler Lindsay Dickinson provides the final vote.
“The candidate must be a year-round resident and volunteer making an impact,” explained Dickinson. “Time is money, and Sandy has spent her personal time working for free. In this work, it was not the reward of money, but of friendship, love, connections, and memories.”
For her part, McLaughlin was “thrilled and honored” when she was notified about the award.
“I didn’t realize how big the celebration would be and how marvelous it was,” she enthused. “It was truly a highlight of my life.”
Surrounded by teaching colleagues and friends, McLaughlin reveled in a celebratory slide show followed by a surprise a cappella rendition of Dolly Parton’s song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” performed by six members of the Telluride Chorale Society.
McLaughlin and her husband, Doug, moved to Telluride in 1987, opening The Roma Bar and Café the weekend The Grateful Dead played in Town Park.
A lifelong educator and mother to their daughter, Mia, McLaughlin always loved working with kids, especially those with learning, behavioral, or emotional special needs.
Hired by the local school district in 1988, she was a special education teacher from 1988-1991, became the interim principal of the middle/high school for three years, and then served as a school counselor for four years before returning to the classroom in 1998. McLaughlin has also taught evening ESL classes to area immigrants.
Having taught for 46 years, she retired in 2014.
For over 20 years, McLaughlin has worked for the Telluride Film Festival, MountainFilm, Bluegrass, and Blues & Brews, while also working at Club Red and the Sheridan Opera House. She’s served on the board of the Telluride AIDS Benefit since the early 1990s, establishing AIDS education programs and launching the student fashion show and is currently board president of the Telluride Chorale Society.
School colleague Seth Berg, who said McLaughlin took him under her wing when he first arrived in town, presented her with a plaque to commemorate the evening.
“Sandy’s personality type is the helper/caregiver. That is an understatement,” Berg said. “She continues to check on her students who are now adults. Some she calls once a week just because they don’t have normal social lives, and Sandy has volunteered herself to be their best friend.”
Berg recounted when beloved local Cathy James passed away a few years ago from brain cancer, McLaughlin was one of the hospice workers.
“I shouldn’t have been surprised. Of course, she was there,” he said. “I only volunteer to work fun jobs, like the cardboard sled derby. Sandy is different. She volunteers for the hard jobs.”
Berg remembered how McLaughlin would drive from Placerville to Rose’s Market to buy sandwiches for a homeless man who often took shelter at the local post office.
He pointed out that she also has a 5-year-old pen pal in Uganda.
“Naturally, she sends him gifts,” Berg said. “Sandy doesn’t deserve to be just Telluride’s citizen of the year — that’s much too modest — I think she merits the Nobel Peace Prize.”
The same evening, John Howe, who’s been an Elk for 21 years was honored as Elk of the Year; someone, as Lodge Treasurer and current President of the Colorado
Elks Association Cindy Wyszynski puts it, “You don't have to ask twice to lend a hand.”
Lodge Secretary Jennifer Birrittella, who’s been an Elk for seven years, was awarded Officer of the Year having, as Wyszynski puts it, “done her job well, participating in events, consistently showing up, and being a great representative of our Lodge and our Order outside Lodge doors.”
The Telluride Elks Lodge will once again host Memorial Day Services at Lone Tree Cemetery on Monday, May 29, at 11:00 a.m. For more information on the Telluride Elks Lodge, visit tellurideelks.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.