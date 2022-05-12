The sport of birding has taken flight during the pandemic, and no surprise: All it requires is a pair of binoculars, and maybe not even those if you are willing to observe closely and listen carefully.
On Saturday, thousands of citizen-scientists will turn out for a single, 24-hour spate of avian observations, a blitz of birdwatching dubbed Global Big Day by its organizers, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. (The lab has its own “intrepid” group competing, dubbed Team Sapsucker.)
Cornell is referring to this international effort to track species — which are migrating right now, so this is an excellent time to tally them — as a marathon. The name implies that this is a lengthy, even arduous, event (which is not entirely true, given that it’s just 24 hours long at the most, and you can bird as little or as long as you like). A “marathon” is also a fundraiser, and the description applies: making a donation to Big Day helps pay for worthy endeavors such as BirdCast, for example, which predicts, and helps cities identify, “exactly when migratory birds will be passing through so they can implement Lights Out initiatives that reduce building collisions,” a major cause of avian mortality. BirdCast was put to work over urban Texas recently, which encompasses one of the biggest migratory corridors in North America. Its avian-flyers forecast prompted buildings in the sprawling cityscapes of Dallas, Houston and Austin to “go dark” “as migrating birds moved through.” (Migrating birds are already getting help with their nightly commutes over the San Juans, where so-called Dark Sky communities, including Norwood, Ridgway, Naturita and Nucla, have pledged to keep streetlights low.)
Ridgway birder Don Marsh will be participating in Big Day, along with several fellow “twitchers” tomorrow in Ouray County. It will be Marsh’s second Big Day effort in the past two weeks.
“The Colorado Field Ornithologists had their Big Day last Saturday,” Marsh reported. “That one was to raise funds for the Gunnison Sage Grouse. This initiative is to help Cornell raise funds.”
You don’t need to travel far at all to participate in Big Day, he emphasized. “A good way to start is in your own backyard,” Marsh said. Though “birds are slowly starting to make it back here” from where they spent the winter, “the big winds have been keeping them down.” (Birds are reluctant to travel great distances in big winds, Marsh explained, because they risk being blown off-course.)
“Big winds makes it harder for us, as humans, to see them,” Marsh said, which exactly why spotting birds in your backyard right now can be so satisfying: a hunkered-down bird (like the species that have taken shelter in the bushes of this reporter’s yard) is easier to spot, and to listen to.
“We’re hoping Saturday the winds will die down,” Marsh said, which is what the forecast calls for. To learn more about Big Day, visit tinyurl.com/ytyw7uyw.
True birding goobs (and you know who you are) might be interested in an event coming up: the 2022 Colorado Field Ornithologists’ convention, which will be held in Pueblo from May 19-23. “Pueblo is a great area for birds, and a great place to see new birds,” Marsh said, because of the large variety of habitats it encompasses (Pueblo County has the largest County Bird List in all of Colorado). “This is one of the easiest areas in which to see most of the southeast canyon specialties, and Pueblo Reservoir, one of the largest bodies of water in the state, has attracted just about every rare waterbird you can think of,” the ornithologists’ website points out. Before he moved to Colorado, Marsh used to visit the Centennial State specifically to go birding in Pueblo. “There are a lot of field trips planned” next weekend, he said. The downside of birding around Pueblo is, “It’s hot in the summer. It’s not hot right now.” Learn more at cobirds.org/current-convention/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.