Mountain Village Town Council unanimously passed a resolution that could lead to the condemnation of privately-owned land that is traversed by the well-used Meadows Trail. But condemnation, in order to maintain that trail’s use and to construct affordable housing, council agreed, would be a last resort. The intent, Mayor Laila Benitez stressed, is to continue concerted negotiations with the parcel’s owners, Ruth and Frank Hensen. The long-running dispute surrounding the trail has raised frustrations with both council and the Hensens, who claim the move will diminish the value of neighboring properties.
“This is an attempt by our council to subvert, undermine, and bully, the private property owners in the Mountain Village, and once this very bad precedent is set, the council is empowered to do it again as they see necessary,” the Hensens wrote in a group email soliciting support ahead of Thursday’s meeting. “This is a misguided use of their power and is a complete lack of moral fiber. Do not let them disregard our private property rights.”
But Benitez, in a prepared statement she read ahead of the brief council discussion and public comment, implored the Hensens to “negotiate with the town in good faith.”
“We are your neighbors,” she said. “We do not want to be here. We don't want to go down this road and we are pleading with you to negotiate with the town in good faith.”
The property, Lot 615, is zoned multi-family and was purchased by the Hensens — Brown Dog Properties, LLC — in 2018 for $249,000, a sales price Mountain Village officials say was below market value due to it being encumbered, “by a variety of easements that make development of the lot extremely difficult, including the Meadows Trail,” Benitez said.
The Hensens have sought to develop three, single-family residences on the lot, which would require the re-routing of the trail to a paved street, Lawson Overlook. Regular trail users have indicated that keeping the trail in its current, wooded and unimproved location would be preferable. The town, officials said, has offered up a number of potential solutions in order to protect the trail while accommodating the Hensens’ proposed development plans, including building a bridge over the trail, digging a tunnel under the trail, moving the trail to the back of the property, and building a bridge over the ravine, and a variety of other reconfigurations of the development itself. Those suggestions, the town said, have all been rejected and nothing has been approved to this date.
Council member Patrick Berry responded to the Hensens and others who have claimed that, should the property be condemned by the town, it would set unwanted precedent.
“To me, the precedent that we're looking to prevent is using public benefit as a leverage measure to increase property value,” Berry said. “I feel like we've been backed into a corner where we have to authorize this for me. “Condemnation is the worst thing we can't possibly do. So I ultimately hope we can come to a solution. I truly do and I hope you get a fair price for your property or it works out however it should work out, but condemning the property to save the trail is where we’re at, not for affordable housing. Affordable housing is trying to make lemons lemonade out of lemons.”
In Benitez’s prepared statement, she spoke to the Hensens’ claims that the town was not offering them a sufficient amount for the parcel in the previous, failed negotiations over the last several months.
“If the Town simply caves to the Hensens’ astronomical and unrealistic demands, the Town would be giving every landowner a green light to similarly hold the Town and the community hostage,” Benitez said. “That precedent simply cannot be set.”
In public comment, Ruth Hensen defended herself against what she characterized as “misrepresentation.”
“We have worked diligently to everything that came up in this process we were asked,” she said. “Frank did a design-build for a bridge and the council turned it down because it was too much money. So we have worked with you guys. We have bent over backwards. And I think it’s really disrespectful to tell the public that we have not done anything.”
She also read from a prepared statement in which she claimed she and her husband, Frank, had been “bullied” and had “roadblocks” thrown in their path.
“We had spent four years of our life trying to work with you and when you tell us we have to do something, we do it and every time we meet your requirements, you put something else in front of us and we met all your requirements for the court,” Ruth said. “And you guys (have) never proved to us that you have an easement.”
Town Attorney David McConaughy told the Daily Planet that the town is seeking a prescriptive easement.
“There is no dispute that a portion of the Meadows Trail across Lot 615-1CR lies outside of any easement shown on the subdivision plat,” McConaughy said. “The Town’s claim in the pending lawsuit is for the court to acknowledge a ‘prescriptive easement,’ which may be established by showing 20 years of continuous use by the public. The Town has evidence to support a prescriptive easement, but that may require a trial to prove it. Council’s action yesterday (Thursday) was to authorize a negotiated purchase, and only if that fails to ask the court to grant the Town title to the property under its power of eminent domain in exchange for paying fair market value to the owners. That result would make any argument about a prescriptive easement moot and save the time and expense of a trial on the prescriptive easement claim, even though we are confident the Town would prevail either way.”
Before council voted unanimously to approve the resolution, Benitez again urged all parties — the Hensens and town officials — to resume negotiations as a “fresh start.”
“I’m just going to say with all due respect, Ruth, Frank, you shared your point of view of how you have seen things go for the last few years. We shared our point of view. I would ask that we all go into this with that point of view in our rearview mirror and consider moving towards a negotiation with a fresh start,” she said. “We're going to have to take this vote for this is the last thing in the world that we want to do and so I plead with you, I plead with town staff and I will make myself available for every meeting. But we have to all put whatever has happened in the last four years in our rearview mirror and focus on a solution for the future that benefits everybody in the community. Can I ask you to do that?”
