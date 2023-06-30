A guide to Fourth of July events

The calendar giveth: the Fourth of July falls on Tuesday this year, meaning you can extend the holiday celebrations into early next week. Telluride, and Mountain Village, will both do their best to help with that: there is always plenty to do here, in fact so much that even with the benefit of extra vacation-time, the days may still fly by in a, well, daze.
Indeed, “fly by” is the definition of a stunning event to look forward to Tuesday. It’s impossible to miss the F-16 Fighting Falcons that thunder over main street each year, an arresting sound that both launches, and presages, the rambunctious annual Fourth of July parade that immediately follows down main street at 11 a.m.
A note about that: Arrive early Tuesday morning if you want a street-side spot to take it all in from, consider bringing earplugs, and by all means leave pets that are sensitive to noises at home. You’ve been warned.
On Sunday, the Telluride Chamber MusicFest hosts ‘An American Dream,’ a performance in a private Mountain Village home, at 3 p.m. (visit telluridechambermusicfest.org to learn more).
Monday brings Red, White & Blues, the annual celebratory two-day event presented by the Town of Mountain Village and Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association from 1-5 p.m.
At Sunset Plaza, you’ll find carnival games, inflatables, face-painting and balloon art, an ice-cream social and a 2:30 p.m. Magic Show for (as the saying goes) kids of all ages; Village Pond Plaza hosts mini-circus shows, a water-balloon toss, a dunk tank, and a presentation by the Pinhead Institute on Botany and Bugs.
Reflection Plaza presents a gymnastic-team demo at 1 p.m. Monday, and a mechanical bull.
There’s free entertainment in downtown Telluride Monday too, of course. Telluride Arts presents ‘An Alley Party for Everyone,’ with food, drink and dancing, at Fat Alley from 4:45-8 p.m.
Melissa Gail Klein entertains on the Sheridan SHOW Bar’s patio from 5-7 p.m.
Or, savor the quiet of your own kitchen, and bake a holiday pie. Then, enter your prized creation in the Wilkinson Public Library’s annual Pie Baking Contest for a possible prize (and definitely all of the glory).
Drop off home-baked pies from 5-6 p.m. on the library’s patio. Judging starts promptly at 6:01 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday — Fourth of July proper — starts with the Telluride Rundola, the annual footrace up the ski mountain and back down, beginning at 8 a.m. An awards ceremony follows at Fat Alley around 9 a.m. The race is sponsored by the Telluride Foundation, which does much good work in this community (learn more at telluridefoundation.org).
Colorful, irrepressible and cacophonous, the Fourth of July parade follows on Main Street at 11 a.m. (trust us: no one does it like Telluride). A sweet tradition comes afterward: Root-beer floats at the Telluride Historical Museum, where admission is free. Also post-parade, there’s a Fourth of July “bash” — live music, family-friendly games, food vendors and a beer garden — at Telluride Town Park, from 12-5:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Red, White & Blues Celebration continues for a second day in Mountain Village, with four bands from 12-6 p.m., beginning with Disco Fuego and wrapping with Joslyn and the Sweet Compression, who take the outdoor stage at 4:30 p.m. See a complete schedule at townofmountainvillage.com.
By dusk on Tuesday, you may be exhausted, though hopefully not too tired to lift your weary head and watch the inspired display of celebratory fireworks that go off around dusk. Town Park is the “official” gathering place to see the big lights, but in truth, you can take them in from almost anywhere in downtown Telluride. Are fireworks not your style? There’s a free screening of the family-friendly film ‘The Sandlot’ in Reflection Plaza around 8:30 p.m.
Bundle up, go forth and Go Fourth.
MOUNTAINS TO DESERT (M2D) CLASSIC GEARS UP
If your interests include dominating your acquaintances with your Strava performances, showing off your freshly-tuned ride, and indulging in free food and libations while giving back, the Just For Kids Foundation is hosting two anticipatory events over the next couple of days for the community in advance of its 20th annual bike ride in September.
“It’s a fantastic week for celebration, recognition, enhancing visibility and fostering community engagement,” said Erik Fallenius, a member of the JFK Board of Directors and the M2D Planning Committee.
On Sunday, there will be an M2D Barbecue at Box Canyon Bicycles (email marketing@justforkidsfoundation.org if you would like to attend).
On Tuesday, July 4, cyclists are invited to assemble beneath the M2D flags at the intersection of South Aspen Street and West Colorado Avenue by 10:45 a.m. to join in the Fourth of July Parade.
All ages are welcome to come ride in the parade in order to promote M2D. However, participants under the age of 12 must have a parent or guardian chaperone. There will be some M2D giveaways for the parade riders at the start of the event.
Visit m2dclassic.com to learn more.
Elizabeth Edwards contributed to this report.
