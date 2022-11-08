San Miguel County Assistant Town Manager James Van Hooser presented the first draft of an affordable housing map to local elected officials during an intergovernmental meeting Monday afternoon. An initial discussion about such a resource was part of the August intergovernmental meeting, when Mountain Village Town Manager Paul Wisor suggested county governments and entities work in sync on affordable housing, including potentially developing an all-encompassing map.
“The idea for an affordable housing map came out of our last IG meeting back in August, and after that discussion the BOCC (Board of County Commissioners) specifically tasked county staff with heading up that project and in getting a map put together for the unincorporated areas of San Miguel County. We also went ahead and did Norwood because it was a fairly simple add to that list. We've also been in discussion with Town of Telluride and Mountain Village to assist with making maps for those communities should they want to have them and release them,” Van Hooser said Monday.
The map included three sections that detailed the East End of the county and Norwood area. Van Hooser noted that Heather Widlund, the county’s GIS coordinator, and legal assistant Nancy Hrupcin helped with the draft as well.
“You can see that Lawson Hill 164 building units is the largest (area of affordable housing) down to the Brown Homestead and Eider Creek (one unit each). This is the blow-up area of the east end of the county,” he explained. “And then on the second map, we have another East End map, but this goes further south to capture the San Bernardo neighborhood, as well as the county-owned Pathfinder land site. That's our gravel bed that we've identified as a potential site for additional affordable housing. And then the Norwood map. So we've got the Cottonwood Creek Estates and Habitat for Humanity homes, as well as Pinion Park, which is currently under construction. This was an interesting exercise. I mean, I think I know all these numbers are in our heads and written down in disparate places, but the direction was, let's get it all in one spot and put it on the (San Miguel Regional Housing Authority) website, county website and happy to have this resource available now.”
San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper added that the first iteration of the housing map is a good start and can morph into a multitude of things, including a public resource. She also asked for input from other governmental officials.
“This being a starting point, we sort of agreed to start out with what currently exists. There are a lot of directions this could go. There are lots that are zoned for affordable housing that at this point with their zoning can only have affordable housing. There are proposed PUDs, etc. that have some affordable housing, but that kind of gets into the next layer, and the county has not discussed where we want to go with this next,” she said. “We're presenting this today as a starting point, and we had talked about this being sort of twofold tool; one, as a public communication tool for the general public so that they can understand sort of what exists. We also talked about this being a planning document, which would still be a public-facing document, but maybe would have some more complexity to it.
“For example, one of the things that I've been looking at is how we've created all these different units, whether they be privately built, mitigation units or simply publicly funded units that were built by the local governments. So, you know, when we use mitigation, how effective is it? How many units are we actually getting from it? And I think we see from that the real burden continues to be … the responsibility of local governments? And how do we spread that out? Just kind of thinking in terms of some of the statewide efforts we're on and land planning and zoning and all that. We'd love to get your feedback and see if we want to make this a regional tool. … But is there interest in making this a regional tool? Or should the county just keep working at the county level to develop that additional information to inform our efforts moving forward?”
Telluride Town Council member Adrienne Christy applauded the county’s effort and suggested that more details, including Telluride’s affordable-housing metrics, be added to the map moving forward.
“I agree, Hilary, I feel like this is a great first draft, and we would only benefit more as a community to include more information and maybe a little more specificity,” she said. “ … Just from the perspective of the Town of Telluride, housing subcommittee and the efforts that we're working on updating our guidelines and things, this list of units has come up multiple times. That's something that we'd like to have exist out there, either in our guidelines or as a map as a resource for people to understand exactly what's going on.”
Mountain Village Laila Benitez agreed.
“I think it could only be helpful to add the information that we've shared with the county on to this map. And I think not only what we have in the county, but where the potential development sites are, that are not only within the Town of Mountain Village, but also the Mountain Village sites that are in the county as well and have those potential sites also identified I think that helps the community see how many different projects are in the works, where they're located. And I think it helps all of us with planning, thinking about (San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation) and bus routes and things like that only helps to have more information, I think, in this case.”
Cooper suggested officials who are interested in helping develop the map should reach out to Van Hooser in an effort to form an advisory, working group.
