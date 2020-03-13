All Telluride Schools in the district will be moving all classes online for over a month, as school buildings will be closed through at least spring break April 6-17 due to concerns over the COVID-19 (coronavirus), according to a letter from Superintendent Mike Gass Friday afternoon.
“Telluride is one of the most adaptive and resilient communities I have been a part of in my education career. I believe we need to respect the issuance of the County and close school buildings — not close learning... but close buildings,” he said in the letter. “I believe with our staff we can, within the next week, create a learning model for all students that will keep the momentum going and continue to help students be engaged.”
The announcement came after San Miguel County medical officials suggested canceling all events that may attract 75 people or more Thursday. For the full story on such cancellations, see the Orbit feature by Associate Editor Suzanne Cheavens in today’s edition. Also visit telluridenews.com for the most up-to-date list of cancellations and local coverage related to the coronavirus.
While school officials were still figuring out the details of how to best serve students remotely Friday, Gass explained the district has “a moral duty to do the best we can to support our medical community as they deal with this event,” as he said “we have COVID-19 and it is at the front door of our community, if not already in our house.” As of press time Friday afternoon, there were no positive COVID-19 tests, though medical officials explained Friday during a special meeting that they are awaiting the results of at least 11 tests that have been administered throughout the county, which can take up to four to six days.
“The goal is to flatten the impact curve to not max the capacity of the regional and state health systems,” Gass added. “That is best done with keeping people further apart and with less contact physically.”
Parents and students who need materials from the school can still enter the buildings through the front offices. For hours of access and to view Gass’ statement in Spanish, visit the district’s website at tellurideschool.org. The superintendent’s letter is also on the Daily Planet’s website in both English and Spanish.
President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency Friday afternoon. The mood around town was light yet cautious, as several people explained their taking the coronavirus seriously, but still enjoying themselves.
Vickie Morse, who is staying at her Telluride house until April 1, was checking out disinfectants for her home at the Market at Telluride, seeing which one was the most effective.
“I’m looking for something that will kill germs, and I don't’ have any bathroom cleaner in my house that will do that, so I’m here looking for it,”
she said, adding she’s buying it as a precaution to the virus.
She explained she and her husband live in Schroon Lake in upstate New York’s Adirondacks most of the year, and they hope they can get back there when they’re supposed to.
“We’re scheduled to fly out April 1. Hopefully they don’t stop the airlines,” she said. “I heard they may be closing down our school there as well.”
The pandemic has led to a national shortage of toilet paper, and Telluride is no different. The shelves were bare at both the Market and Clark’s Friday afternoon.
Eddie Montono, manager at the Market, said he visited City Market and Walmart in Montrose and there isn’t any TP there either. Asked if stores can even order more, he said, “No, no, no. We don’t have precedence for this. We have to stay here and support the community.”
Jim Smith, who is visiting from Baltimore for spring break, said he and his family “love to come out here to ski.” While the pandemic is worrying, he added that he doesn't believe the impact will cripple the nation.
“I think that it’s something that we should be concerned about, but I don’t think it’s something to freak out about. I don’t think the market is going to crash, and we’re going to go into a full-blown recession,” he said. “There will be some people that will get infected, and it’s going to roll through in the next month or so.”
Several people stopped on the streets Friday, declined to comment or be interviewed for this story.
