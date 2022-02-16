Nordic

(Courtesy photo)

Women’s                           Men’s

Youth 1K

1st  Kinsey Koenig              1st  Kyle Horning

2nd Charlie Clark

3rd Leo Murray

Youth 3k Freestyle

1st Wylee Drew                 1st Ryder Hubbard

2nd Keaton Koenig            2nd Wilder Anderson

3rd Zoe Cooper                 3rd Topher Horning

 

Youth 3k Classic

                                       1st Declan Grady

5K Freestyle

1st Dewa Ilg                     1st Gunner Drew

2nd Lilli Goltz                    2nd CJ Horning

3rd Tilia Clausen               3rd Jack Purcell

5K Classic

1st Eileen Cahalane           1st  Wade Mitchell

2nd Anslee Heifelfinger      2nd Brian Hagg

3rd Althea Knight-Hagg

 

15K Freestyle 

1st Melissa Neagos          1st  Will Bodewes

2nd Ruthie Boyd              2nd Brett Wilson

3rd Trish Thomas            3rd Brett Neagos                           

                                                     

15K Classic

1st Lily Oswald               1st  Steve Ilg

2nd Kari Distefano          2nd  Ben Mitchell

3rd Isabella Poulous        3rd Zach Smith