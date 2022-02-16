Women’s Men’s
Youth 1K
1st Kinsey Koenig 1st Kyle Horning
2nd Charlie Clark
3rd Leo Murray
Youth 3k Freestyle
1st Wylee Drew 1st Ryder Hubbard
2nd Keaton Koenig 2nd Wilder Anderson
3rd Zoe Cooper 3rd Topher Horning
Youth 3k Classic
1st Declan Grady
5K Freestyle
1st Dewa Ilg 1st Gunner Drew
2nd Lilli Goltz 2nd CJ Horning
3rd Tilia Clausen 3rd Jack Purcell
5K Classic
1st Eileen Cahalane 1st Wade Mitchell
2nd Anslee Heifelfinger 2nd Brian Hagg
3rd Althea Knight-Hagg
15K Freestyle
1st Melissa Neagos 1st Will Bodewes
2nd Ruthie Boyd 2nd Brett Wilson
3rd Trish Thomas 3rd Brett Neagos
15K Classic
1st Lily Oswald 1st Steve Ilg
2nd Kari Distefano 2nd Ben Mitchell
3rd Isabella Poulous 3rd Zach Smith
