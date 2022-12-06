Since the kick-off event in May, the Community Action and Vision Plan has been evolving, thanks to citizens serving on a working group, Telluride’s Planning & Zoning Commission (P&Z), input from the public, and contributions from numerous town and regional stakeholders. At Thursday’s Town Council retreat, at 1 p.m., members of council and staff will review the current document as presented by the town’s planning and building department and representatives from Design Workshop, the consulting firm hired to guide the process. Ultimately, the information gathered will lead to revisions of the town’s master plan, a document that will help future leaders meet the changing needs of the community.
The process, which has been overseen by the town’s planning and building department, began in April with bringing Design Workshop on as consultants. In May, the citizen’s working group and P&Z each met to get the ball rolling, and in July, a community survey went live. Citizens were also provided opportunities to weigh in on what they perceived as the needs of the community in the future through a number of pop-up events at places like the Telluride Farmers Market. Other community engagement events included an open house, an all-day visioning retreat with elected officials and the community, and a virtual workshop with community stakeholders.
The resulting plan has been available for public review from Oct. 17 through Nov. 9. After a pair of P&Z meetings — one in October to review a draft of the plan and make recommendations for revisions, and a second in November to formally adopt the plan — council will now have an opportunity to review the plan before adopting it by resolution. No formal action will take place at Thursday’s retreat.
“The Vision Plan will serve as the first step in the update of the Town’s Master Plan that will start in early 2023,” read senior planner Phil Taylor’s memo to council. “Per the Telluride Land Use Code, because the Vision Plan is a component of the Master Plan, a copy of the plan, as approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission, must be certified to the Town Council for adoption by resolution.”
Town manager Scott Robson wrote in his introductory letter that all those involved in the months-long process could agree on a single notion.
“Throughout this process, we have identified that while we sometimes differ in ideas, we all agree that Telluride is an authentic, sustainable and connected community — these values are evident in all we do — and are embedded in all aspects of this plan,” Robson said. “The principles of livability set the stage for how to take action toward a shared vision of the future while providing a framework for the planning elements in a comprehensive plan the town will begin in the coming months.”
Council will review and comment on the four-part presentation Thursday, including parts three and four, Future Vision, and Action Plan and Next steps. Under the five identified Principles of Livability — Economy, Housing, Community, Environment and Infrastructure — a number of goals are detailed that will aid in keeping each of those principles viable.
Housing, for instance, was identified as one of the key factors in maintaining a sense of community.
“Sixty-two percent of survey respondents think the Town should focus resources on affordable housing in the next 10 years,” the report read. “To maintain the core value of authenticity in the Telluride community and to ensure employees can support the economy and keep the lights on throughout the year, it is important that residents live here throughout the year. Additional homeownership opportunities are needed for workers and families. A majority of survey respondents (75 percent) would prefer to live in a single-family home over condominiums, duplexes or ADUs.”
Goal No. 1 under Housing includes several strategies, including: the exploration of creative programs which could include financial, process, and zoning incentives or subsidies and land partnerships for affordable housing; conducting a review secondary dwelling policies to ensure this is an easy and affordable option for housing and; consideration of a variety of housing types to provide housing options for aging populations, all income levels, and family sizes. Goal No. 2 outlines a number of strategies to increase affordable housing programs with transparency in decision making.
The information contained in the report will now be in the hands of elected representatives and town officials who, with continued reliance on the Principles of Livability, can now craft responsive budgets, town programs and policy. Described as a “living and dynamic document,” the Vision Plan is designed to be incorporated in any future master plan updates.
“The plan should be continually evaluated and updated — and course corrected when needed — to ensure the Town of Telluride is headed in the right direction,” the report advised. “While the vision and values within this document should remain consistent over time, the key principles of livability should provide a framework for the elements within the future Master Plan update.”
Rather than let the Vision Plan become static, a number of suggestions are outlined. Those include engage in a comprehensive master plan update to direct policy, programs and projects that align with the principles of livability based on the recommendations in this plan; engage an economic assessment and housing study to better understand gaps and needs to inform data driven decisions; and initiate a yearly community wide survey based on questions developed in this effort and compare yearly benchmarks to track progress over time.
Council’s retreat takes place at 1 p.m. Thursday and will be a hybrid Rebekah Hall/Zoom meeting. To join by Zoom visit telluride-co.gov, select Government and then Agendas and Minutes, where the meeting agenda can be found.
