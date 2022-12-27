Federal data show that the rate of students from rural towns majoring in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects lags that of their urban and suburban peers.
When researchers scratched beneath the surface of that data, they found a range of barriers for rural kids, like fewer advanced STEM courses on offer at their high schools and fewer opportunities for STEM outside of the classroom.
This isn’t great news, with jobs in STEM fields expected to grow by more than double the rate of non-scientific professions by 2029, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Pinhead Institute gets this, according to program coordinator Elena Hausser.
She pointed to a trio of Pinhead programs that are chipping away at those barriers: long-running Scholars in the Schools, summer program Punk Science and newbie Universe of Learning, all of which are bringing prominent scientists into regional schools.
Simply connecting kids to professionals and topics in STEM, Hausser stressed, can spark curiosity, help STEM seem more accessible and open up new pathways toward studying and working in STEM.
“We expose young students to real-life scientists to provide invaluable experiences only experts in the field can provide,” she said. “While we love offering after-school programs and collaborations, we understand our limits as educators and value the knowledge of outside sources and people working directly in STEM fields. We pride ourselves on being the link between our students and these scientists.”
She added, “I think these talks are also super impactful because they introduce concepts to kids that are relevant and going on right now in the scientific community that may not be taught in school. They can also inspire kids about the many niche career paths within STEM.”
Hausser noted that the programs’ reach extends across San Miguel County, as well as Montrose, Montezuma and Ouray counties.
“We know Telluride has a certain privilege and wealth that neighboring counties may not, and part of our mission is making sure those rural communities also get access to our network of scientists,” she said.
While Punk Science is on hiatus until next summer, the Scholars in the Schools (SITS) program invites scientists to schools as far away as Nucla and Naturita, and Ridgway, Ouray and Olathe.
“We’ve had some amazing people visit our schools, especially some incredible women in STEM,” Hausser said. “We kicked off the school year in October with Dr. Gigi El Bayoumi, a doctor and School of Medicine and Health Sciences professor who founded the Rodham Institute, which is dedicated to driving change in underserved communities that suffer from health inequity. She visited both Norwood High and the Mountain School.”
Hausser continued, “We also had an incredible arctic biologist, Pacifica Sommers, visit schools in Ridgway and Ouray, and the Telluride Intermediate School, to talk about what makes the perfect recipe for life in extreme environments like the North and South poles. She even brought some soil samples from Antarctica so the kids could look at organisms under a microscope.”
The program’s ripples also extend beyond the schools.
When Dr. El Bayoumi of the Rodham Institute visited, for instance, Pinhead hosted a communitywide screening of the documentary “The Color of Care,” an Oprah Winfrey-hosted and -produced film that looks at racial inequities in America’s healthcare system, and followed it with a panel discussion after the film with Dr. El Bayoumi, her assistant, Tracie Bass, and Ximena Rebolledo León RN from the Telluride Medical Center.
Then there’s the new Universe of Learning.
“We secured a grant through NASA called Universe of Learning to bring astronomers and astrophysicists to communities we don’t typically serve, including Montrose, Cortez and Nucla, to ‘answer’ questions such as how does the universe work, how did we get here and are we alone?” Hausser explained. “The focus is largely on big picture questions and looking at topics outside of our solar system, such as exoplanets and other solar systems, life and death of stars, origin and history of the universe, structure and composition of the universe, cosmic mysteries and extreme physics and phenomena.”
The program’s first speaker, Erika Nesvold, an astrophysicist and game developer, talked to kids in schools in Cortez, Nucla, Norwood and Telluride about different techniques to find exoplanets, and how her love for space and coding brought her to help develop a video game simulation of the universe called Universe Sandbox.
Hausser said the kids loved Nesvold’s presentation, showering her with thank-you cards afterward.
“During the Q&A, the kids loved asking theoretical questions like ‘what would happen if you put a black hole next to Mercury?’ or ‘what does Earth look like with no atmosphere?’” Hausser said. “Then Erika would simulate those scenarios on the Universe of Sandbox video game for everyone to see. For kids who love video games, it was a great way for them to understand the coding, math and science that go on behind the scenes when making these video games.”
After the holidays, Hausser said, presenters will include local scientists.
“Through both SITS and Universe of Learning, we will have local astronaut Joe Tanner, a longtime participant, make a presentation,” she said. “We will also have an ecology-focused talk from Adrian Bergere of the San Miguel Watershed Coalition and a tour of the wastewater treatment plant with Amie Martell.”
Added Hausser, “We’re looking forward to more presentations on topics we haven’t touched on yet.”
For more, visit pinheadinstitute.org.
