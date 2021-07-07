In spite of the COVID pandemic, local seniors not only persevered through their final year of high school, they excelled. In recognition of a valiant finish, the Telluride community awarded just under $400,000 in scholarship monies to deserving seniors, including generous scholarships from the Neil Armstrong Scholarship Fund, the Telluride Foundation and Latina scholarships from SPARKy Productions.
Friends and family of Neil Armstrong created the Neil Armstrong Scholarship Fund to honor the achievements and character of the late American astronaut who died in 2012. Administered annually through the Telluride Foundation, the Neil Armstrong Scholarship is awarded to a regional high school student pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM).
On KOTO community radio's virtual Telluride High School Awards Night May 18, graduating senior Kaitlyn “Katie” Almoney received the eighth $20,000 Neil Armstrong Scholarship. Almoney will attend the University of Southern California to study Human Biology on a pre-physician assistant track this fall.
Almoney applied for over 25 local scholarships as well as 15 other scholarships.
“My strategy was to cast my net wide,” Almoney explained. “You miss every shot you don’t take.”
She said her interest in science emerged from personal hardship, academic experiences and from earning a National EMT Certification (NREMT).
“My natural tendency to lead and promote change has opened various doors for me in high school,” she said. “I believe that change cannot happen in comfort.”
Almoney, who was co-salutatorian of her senior class and the recipient of the Telluride Leadership Medal, which honors drive, humility, and service before self, refers to herself as “bold and optimistic.”
“Neil Armstrong embraced similar qualities throughout his life by stepping into the unknown in hopes of positive change and discovery,” she reflected.
Without the Neil Armstrong scholarship, Almoney said, the issue of money for college would be a “major stressor” in her life.
The Telluride Foundation’s scholarship committee, comprised of staff, along with Armstrong’s widow Carol Armstrong, and Mike Armstrong, a close friend of the famous astronaut who helped establish and raise money for the scholarship, which is now an endowed fund, receives 12-15 applications for the scholarship each year.
The scholarship committee also recognized the STEM academic achievements of Telluride senior Rowen Warren with a $4,000 Neil Armstrong "Prize" award. Warren will attend the University of Colorado in Boulder this fall and plans to major in Electrical Engineering.
“The pool of applicants is increasing and changing each year, and I’m excited by the increase in female and LatinX students applying for the scholarship,” said Telluride Foundation’s VP of Programs April Montgomery.
“Reading the applications, it’s exciting to see how thoughtful students are about embracing these wide-ranging, multi-disciplines,” added President and CEO of the Telluride Foundation Paul Major. “Neil Armstrong himself was inter-disciplinary: An engineer, a teacher, an astronaut, with so many different skills.”
In honor of Neil Armstrong’s contributions to the community, the Telluride Foundation commissioned a bench, manufactured by Black Canyon Engineers, to sit at the top of the Jud Weibe Trail, that will be unveiled this Friday, at 3 p.m. at the Sheridan Opera House’s SHOW Bar patio.
The Telluride Foundation also provides $1,000 scholarships to students, selected by their own school administrators, in five regional school districts. This year’s recipients are Bo Zanardi (Telluride), Jenna Baugh (Norwood), Tyler Wytulka (Nucla), Owen Lane (Ridgway) and Caeley Eddy (Ouray).
“Schools appreciate being able to choose their own recipients, especially since a handful of kids often get all the scholarships,” Montgomery noted.
Since 2016, Telluride nonprofit SPARKy Productions has been recognizing graduating Latina students who demonstrate the “drive to succeed” with scholarships. This year SPARKy awarded two scholarships of $32,000 each to Telluride seniors Nicole Esquivel and Janette Calvo.
“Most of the graduating Latinas apply,” said SPARKy Productions founder Jennie Franks. “This coming school year we are starting a SPARK Club so girls in grades 9-12 are better prepared when they graduate.”
Esquivel, who earned five scholarships this spring and will attend the University of Colorado in Boulder to study Spanish and Architecture Studies, said she gained more than just monetary support from SPARKy.
“From offering needed advice to laying out every possible way they could help me succeed, the SPARKy community has always made me feel comfortable and safe,” she said.
Calvo, who proudly earned four scholarships this spring, will attend Regis University in Denver to study nursing.
“When I found out through KOTO that I received the SPARKy scholarship, I was so happy,” she said. “I started crying from all the love I got from friends and family.”
For more information on the Neil Armstrong Scholarship Fund, go to telluridefoundation.org. For more information on the Latina scholarship, visit sparkyproductions.org.
