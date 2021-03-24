There’s a new color, a new state COVID dial and, with vaccinations continuing to roll out, a newfound sense of optimism when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the state announced San Miguel County is now in Level Blue-Caution, effective Wednesday, local elected and public health officials, eyeing local metrics such as Telluride Wastewater Treatment plant samples, continue to urge residents to get vaccinated and abide by the five commitments.
At Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, the commissioners, sitting as the board of health, heard their weekly update from public health director Grace Franklin that was a blend of news both encouraging and cautious. Moving to Level Blue is a positive step, but Franklin said detection of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant demands attention from public health officials.
“Last week (analyzed samples) did indicate that the B.1.1.7 variant was present in the wastewater,” Franklin said. “And we also know that this corresponds with the highest peak visitor population and occupancy levels. We have been working with the wastewater treatment plant to take additional samples to test for the variant and to see if this fluctuates with our population ebbing and flowing over the next week or so. Additionally, with the decline in PCR tests, really going down tremendously, it's been interesting to see the wastewater numbers have diverged quite a bit from the positive tests that we've been getting from that clinical snapshot. And so, wastewater really, at least on the East End, has given us a nice clear picture of recent infections, and what our population disease might be, which again is still tremendously better than we have been, but not as rosy as we're seeing through clinical diagnosis.”
The fact the demand for testing has dropped precipitously has led some to believe, especially after a spring break season that saw visitor numbers comparable to the holiday season, actual cases may be higher than indicated. Local epidemiologist Dr. Jeffrey Kocher spoke to the decline in testing and what that means, statistically.
“Just so everybody realizes the magnitude of that, we've gone from doing about 850 tests a week down to doing about 250 a week,” said. “If you look at our current clinically identified cases, it looks like we're back in September in terms of our incidence rate. We're pretty much at the level we were in mid-November, so there's a substantial amount of clinically undetected disease burden in our community.
“The other thing I'd like to point out as, as far as the variant goes … when the UK variant appeared. It suddenly was 70 percent of the COVID virus, so that means it was introduced very recently. A week before that we had a negative test. It was introduced, and a large amount of it was introduced at once. This wasn't one person or two people who came into the county and spread it. There's no way that in the space of a week it would account for that much of the virus present. The reality of our situation is, we have about the amount of disease burden in terms of incidence that we had back in mid-November. I'm not trying to be a harbinger of doom, but I just would like everybody to have a clear handle on those realities.”
The state’s new COVID Dial 3.0 will remain in effect until mid-April, at which point the state plans to retire the dial and implement a new public health order that gives greater control over capacity restrictions to local public health agencies.
For the time being, San Miguel County public health will continue to implement preventative measures more restrictive than the state public health order and Dial 3.0 framework.
Level Blue capacity restrictions, qualified with six feet of distance between parties, are as follows for the county: lodging capacity is no more than 85 percent occupancy per month; personal gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people from no more than two households; in restaurants, if six feet of distance is maintained between parties, businesses are allowed up to 100 percent capacity with last call moved to 2 a.m.; bars can only operate if food continues to be offered from a retail food licensee; offices can be at 75 percent capacity, but remote work remains encouraged where possible; gyms can operate at 100 percent capacity with six feet of distance maintained between parties; group sports are now at a 50-person capacity per activity; retail can operate at 75 percent capacity; personal services are permitted to 50 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer; and public indoor events are limited to 50 percent or 175 people, if unseated with six feet of distance between parties, or 50 percent or 225 people, if seated with six feet of distance between parties.
There are no state regulations on events held outdoors, but local public health entities may establish local restrictions.
“The key component to this is that for parties that are not podded (seated) together or in the same household that they need to remain six feet apart and continue wearing masks while indoors,” Franklin said.
The state will continue to defer to local public health regarding more strict regulations surrounding COVID preventative measures. The county’s current public health order expires April 30. County attorney Amy Markwell refreshed officials on what is contained in the local order.
“Our specific local restrictions are, again, bars and restaurants, and that was bars that serve food, but now that the state is including bars that don't serve food,” she said. “The rule still applies where bar seating is prohibited, face coverings must be worn appropriately, except while actively consuming food or beverages, and then our local public health order does still have that limitation on gatherings where it’s public and private gatherings to include but not limited to personal residences private clubs in lounges, real estate home showings or open houses, and other spaces are limited to no more than 10 individuals from no more than two households. Those are the local additions that we'll need to start having those conversations about whether or not those are still appropriate.”
Any modifications to the local order could be made before April 30, Markwell said.
The overarching message Wednesday was one of caution.
“While caseload data supports this move to Level Blue, cautious behavior should continue throughout the coming weeks, especially with the potential for travel outside of the county and the existing presence of the B.1.1.7 variant,” Franklin said in a county news release earlier this week. “It is up to the community to maintain the current trajectory and take necessary precautions to protect one another as the pandemic comes to a close.”
With offseason nearing, officials urged residents to get vaccinated and tested before and after traveling, with quarantining recommended upon returning to the county.
Complete guidelines, metrics, testing and vaccination information can be found at sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
