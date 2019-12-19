It’s not a stretch to imagine that the mothers of competitive skiers and snowboarders spend a lot of time with their hearts in their mouths, watching as their kids careen down mountains or perform gravity-defying tricks.
Longtime local Pip Kenworthy, the mother of Telluride’s hometown hero, Olympic silver medallist Gus Kenworthy, said she knows that feeling well.
“I always get so nervous,” she said. “Even now, I have to force myself to watch.”
Have there been times outside of competitive skiing when she felt nervous on behalf of her youngest son?
In 2015, for instance, Gus came out, announcing that he is gay in an interview with ESPN. At the time, some commentators considered the move risky given his rising profile following success at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
“I thought it was a brave move,” Pip Kenworthy said. “I thought maybe he would lose some sponsors or maybe he would lose some friends, but what happened was the opposite.”
And then there is his announcement made earlier this month that he will compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics as a member of Great Britain’s freestyle skiing team, instead of Team USA.
Gus explained his decision in a Dec. 4 Instagram post, saying, “Although I was raised in the U.S., I was born in the U.K. and my mum is British through-and-through. She has been my No. 1 fan for my entire life and has proudly stood at the bottom of the mountain waving the stars and stripes in support of me. … Now, in what is sure to be my last Olympic appearance, I’d like to return the honor by proudly holding up the British flag for her.”
Here, though, it would seem that any concerns Pip Kenworthy may have had for how her son’s news would be received has given way to pride and affection.
“I was incredibly honored,” she said. “It was so sweet of him. I have been Gus’s biggest supporter; we spent so many hours traveling together in the car to different meets and competitions. I think it is a fantastic tribute and I am very, very flattered, very touched.”
An Olympian who represented the United States in 2014 — when he won a silver medal — and 2018, Gus Kenworthy was born in Chelmsford, Essex, to Pip, an Englishwoman, and Peter, an American. The family moved to the U.S. in 1993, settling in Telluride, where Pip, Peter and Gus’s brothers, Hugh and Nick — who are both brand ambassadors for Wagner Custom Skis — all still live.
Gus Kenworthy’s announcement attracted widespread attention that was largely positive. U.S. Ski & Snowboard — freestyle skiing’s governing body — released Gus from his obligations to Team USA, with Tiger Shaw, the organization’s president and CEO, telling Time magazine that U.S. Ski & Snowboard “fully supports” the decision. Shaw also lauded Gus as an “amazing role model and inspirational athlete.”
Closer to home, Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club Executive Director Justin Chandler said, “I can say, for the ski club, for Telluride and the Telluride region, the entire community is so proud of Gus and everything he has done. He is a role model for all of the kids in our club and, really, to have him add another Olympics — we were so excited to hear that he was going to go for it with Great Britain. Everyone is supportive.”
Chandler added, “We had Gus in 2014, and the silver medal. Then we had three from Telluride — Keaton (McCargo), Hagen (Kearney) and Gus — in 2018. We weren’t sure if we would have anyone in 2022 and now it looks like we do. To have three consecutive Olympics with Telluride skiers? It’s awesome. It’s very exciting.”
On social media, Gus Kenworthy’s Instagram post garnered nearly 3,000 mostly supportive comments, including from Gus’s “American Horror Story” co-star Emma Roberts, as well as from Britons Tom Daley, a diver who won Olympic bronze for Team GB in 2012 and 2016, and singer Sam Smith, both of whom are well-known in Britain for their LGBTQ advocacy work.
While stressing that his decision rested primarily on honoring his British mother, Gus Kenworthy acknowledged that qualifying for the less competitive Team GB will prove easier.
“I have no doubt in my mind that I could go back for the U.S., but this is definitely going to be a much smoother approach for me,” he told the BBC.
Nick Kenworthy echoed this.
“Logistically, it makes a lot more sense. He’s putting himself into a smaller pool of competitors to qualify, so he is giving himself a much better chance of being, again, on the world’s biggest sporting stage.”
He continued, “It’s also about Gus putting himself on the world stage in order to champion his causes, his LGBTQ activism and his animal rights activism. His options were to maybe go or to definitely go and I think in some ways it’s almost his duty to go.”
Now, with Gus finished filming Season 9 of FX’s “American Horror Story,” he has returned to training, according to Pip Kenworthy.
“He’s just been in Park City skiing and I read in one of the skiing magazines that he was been killing it,” she said.
Added Nick, “He’s a ripping skier still.”
Was the early December announcement perfectly timed for the holidays?
“It’s a nice Christmas present for all of us,” Nick said. “It’s a special time because it’s the time of year when we get to have Gus home with us.”
Said Pip, “His brothers adore him, and I do, too. We couldn’t be prouder of Gus. He’s an exceptional man.”
