October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time for family members, friends, coworkers and neighbors to reflect on the prevalence and impact of domestic violence in communities nationwide. This October, it’s also a time for communities to consider how the COVID-19 pandemic adds to the barriers and challenges already facing victims of domestic violence. How does sheltering-in-place, working from home, limiting social interactions and overseeing a child’s remote learning look in a violent home? Not good.
In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, San Miguel Resource Center (SMRC) wants to recognize both community partners and volunteer advocates who made an exceptional contribution to the community over the last year, according to a news release. Jacqui Distefano Keokuk, a local attorney, offered her unparalleled, trauma-informed family legal services. The Rimrock Hotel in Naturita helped address short-term, emergency housing needs. Officer Kattie Neesham, formerly of the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, provided outstanding service as a law enforcement officer. Marty Langion and Allie Sutherland were recognized for their dedication as volunteer advocates. Langion has volunteered on the 24-hour helpline for 2,230 hours since completing her training in 2017. Sutherland, a volunteer based out of the West End of Montrose County and a former San Miguel Resource Center staff member, has volunteered 658 hours.
“We are so incredibly grateful to these amazing partners for helping us provide a holistic approach to addressing domestic violence,” SMRC Executive Director Riley McIntyre said. “The San Miguel Resource Center relies on its community partners and volunteer advocates to help address the safety, well-being, legal, mental health and emergency shelter needs of victims of domestic violence, especially given how the pandemic has exacerbated each victim’s complex situation.”
Pandemic or no pandemic, victims of domestic violence face significant barriers to leaving an abusive relationship. Some of the most cited barriers include fear, a lack of financial resources, family or cultural stigma, a lack of child care, and a lack of affordable housing options. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased dangers for victims due to increased isolation, lessened community accountability and increased stressors for families, but the pandemic has also made the barriers to leaving even greater. Spending more time at home with an abuser makes it harder to reach out for help, while spending less time with other friends and family reduces important supportive connections. Reduced income may make it impossible to move out of a shared home, especially since San Miguel County has limited affordable housing options.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a disproportionate impact on communities of color. Systemic racism and other forms of oppression compound the trauma experienced by victims from historically marginalized communities. Although domestic violence crosses all racial and ethnic groups, as well as all socioeconomic classes, People of Color experience additional challenges in receiving the supports they need and deserve. These challenges include mistrust of law enforcement, the criminal justice system and social services; lack of multicultural and multilingual service providers; lack of culturally and linguistically appropriate services; lack of trust based on the history of racism and classism in the United States; assumptions by providers based on race; attitudes and stereotypes about the prevalence of domestic violence in communities of color; legal status; and oppression, according to the Women of Color Network Inc.
“We are not free or sheltered from race and racism in Telluride. We need to work on dismantling all forms of oppression. Interpersonal violence is just one form of oppression,” McIntyre said.
The San Miguel Resource Center, founded in 1993, empowers and advocates for individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual assault through intervention and supportive services, while promoting social change through prevention education and community awareness.
San Miguel Resource Center offers support to anyone affected by domestic violence. If you or someone you know needs help, reach out. The SMRC 24-hour helpline is 1-844-816-3915 or 970-728-5660. All services are free and confidential and include emergency safe housing, personal advocacy, legal and medical accompaniment, individual counseling, information and education, and financial assistance for basic needs, legal assistance, therapy and housing.
