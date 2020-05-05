All of the county-administered antibody blood tests have been processed, as officials announced the outstanding results Monday — three positives, nine borderlines and 687 negatives. Of the 5,455 residents who were tested during the last weekend of March, 29 tested positive, 79 were borderline, and 5,347 were negative.
“The fact that only 0.5 percent of those who chose to get tested were positive is great,” public health director Grace Franklin said. “That means we have a low disease burden and our early and aggressive public health orders worked to contain the disease and minimize the potential spread.”
The county partnered with private company COVAXX — a subsidiary of United Biomedical Inc. (UBI), which is co-owned by local husband-and-wife couple Lou Reese and Mei Mei Hu — to offer free tests to all county residents. The initial plan was to conduct a second round of testing 14 days after the initial test, but processing delays at UBI’s Long Island lab changed that, and the second round was suspended indefinitely. Officials, however, are still committed to doing more tests, though there isn’t a tentative timeline right now, Franklin explained. More testing data could help officials, she added.
“We just received the final results for the first round and need to analyze the data fully,” she said. “Additionally, we need to weigh the current public health state, and work with the board of health and UBI for what makes the most sense for our next step.
“The antibody testing provides surveillance data to understand the disease prevalence of COVID. As we move forward to better understand the virus, having longitudinal information such as a second round of antibody testing could be useful.”
COVAXX is looking into buying One Creative Place in Montrose and building a peptide vaccine development facility, the Montrose Daily Press first reported. Access to the adjacent Montrose Regional Airport must still be approved before plans advance. Franklin said the county has not talked to the company about the potential new site. UBI officials were not immediately for comment before press time Tuesday afternoon.
County officials approved and announced new “safer-at-home” orders, as Governor Jared Polis has called them, as the state and counties begin to lift some restrictions in an attempt to slowly reopen local economies.
The county’s latest orders allow retail businesses to offer curbside and delivery service, as well as limited in-person business and staffing. Limited health care services such as physical therapy, acupuncture or dental offices can reopen, as well as personal services (hair salons, personal trainers). Real estate showings and most operations, except open houses, may resume. While childcare facilities will remain closed, babysitting services are permitted, though one person may only oversee a group of up to four children at a time. Restaurants and bars may continue takeout and curbside service, but in-person dining, whether it’s in the business or outside, is still prohibited. All employees and customers must be county residents, according to the new orders. Businesses may also implement additional guidelines, like requiring customers to wear facemasks. Office-based businesses are able to operate with 50 percent of its staff at the workplace.
Field services, like construction and landscaping, will continue to follow specific orders and application processes issued April 24. Local and personal recreation is encouraged with limited travel, as officials explained that means staying within one’s community.
Short-term lodging, schools, gyms, spas and nightclubs will remain closed. Visitors are still not allowed in the county. Non-resident homeowners must follow the 14-day quarantine order upon arrival. The new orders will be in effect the entire month of May, but officials can revisit and amend them at any time.
Franklin explained extending the initial stay-at-home orders was not realistic.
“It is not feasible to remain in isolation for a prolonged period of time, financially or mentally,” she said. “We must work towards reopening our economy in a measured and thoughtful manner. By moving forward in a phased approach, we are able to implement containment strategies, such as timely testing and contact tracing, helps us box in the virus before it spreads throughout the community.”
Officials also stress the importance of continuing to adhere to best safer-at-home practices, including staying at home as much as possible, especially high-risk individuals (residents over 65 years of age, or those who have pre-existing heart, lung or kidney disease or are immune-compromised); practicing physical distancing at least six feet apart; limiting non-essential travel, interactions with people outside of one’s household and gatherings to no more than 10 people; wearing a facemask in pubic; and staying home when sick.
“If we behave like we all have it or the person that we encounter has it, I think we can continue to stay safe, and we can get back to a new normal,” county manager Mike Bordogna said. “It’s not magically going away.”
As of Tuesday, there were 20 positive COVID-19 cases, according to nasal swab and saliva tests.
The new orders and test statistics can be found on the county website at sanmiguelcountyco.gov/coronavirus.
