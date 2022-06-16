Telluride Transfer Warehouse neighbor, Thomas Archipley II, has taken his concerns with concerts at the open-air venue to court. Archipley, whose condo is on the third floor of the building directly south of the roofless venue, filed in both U.S. District Court last week. Archipley filed his civil complaint against the venue’s owner and operator, Telluride Arts.
The Town of Telluride, Telluride Town Council and Telluride Planning & Zoning Commission, as well as Telluride Arts, are also named in an additional filing in San Miguel County District Court.
“On May 10, Mr. Archipley appealed P&Z’s PUD amendment approval to the Town Council, trying one last time to add reasonable noise mitigation conditions to Telluride Arts’ open-air concept,” reads his federal filing, in part. “The Town Council affirmed Planning Commission’s approval without conditions, and Mr. Archipley is appealing that decision in state court.”
Archipley, who purchased his condo in 2019, and other neighbors have long made their concerns known to the nonprofit arts group, as well as town officials. Archipley appealed a recent liquor license approval for Telluride Arts, as well as a P&Z commission ruling that approved an amendment to the building’s design that would allow for a partial roof design of the historic building, rather than a fully enclosed design. Though Telluride Town Council upheld each of those rulings, Archipley remains an adversary of the building’s current use, that of music concerts he claims are too loud.
Archipley’s U.S. district court document states that he seeks “to place reasonable limits on an open-air concert venue that has opened ten feet from Mr. Archipley’s bedroom window.”
In a series of allegations set forth in the filing, Archipley outlines numerous concerns, alleging that Telluride Arts was unwilling to address concerns about noise, that it continues to host live music events, and that neither Telluride Arts nor the town are working to place noise conditions on the venue’s operation, among other claims.
At its May 10 meeting, Town Council passed on second reading a revised noise ordinance.
“This is what this ordinance does,” assistant town attorney Ali Slaten explained at that meeting. “It provides that amplified sound can be played both indoors and outdoors from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturdays and defined holidays, provided that sound is not plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet from the building if indoor, or 50 feet from the source if outdoors. It defines which holidays that those restrictions are subjected to. It creates a permit process to exceed these time limits for certain events. And finally, it removes the criminal penalties for noise ordinance violations and the town.”
Archipley, citing Colorado Revised Statutes, is seeking enforcement of sound levels not exceeding 60 decibels between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and 55 decibels between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. He’d also like to see Telluride Arts employ sound measuring devices at the venue. He also seeks a ban on amplified music.
Any injunction, he said, “will not harm the public interest. The public has the right to be free from excessive noise … and an injunction reasonably limiting that noise will advance the public interest, not harm it. An injunction will allow Mr. Archipley’s neighbors, many of whom have complained about the intense noise levels, to once again live peaceably next to the Warehouse.”
Telluride Arts Executive Director Kate Jones and board chair Penelope Gleason have expressed frustration in past weeks at what they view as “attempts to derail” the nonprofit’s vision for transforming the historic building into an arts and entertainment hub.
“After failed attempts to derail the Transfer Warehouse through challenging HARC, P&Z and the Liquor License Board, a tiny group of disgruntled naysayers have decided to launch a legal challenge against the Town of Telluride itself through this PUD appeal,” Gleason said ahead of the P&Z appeal before Town Council. “This a not a case of neighbors trying to work out differences together in a reasonable dialogue. This is assault on the community at large.”
“We have not been served and have had no formal notice of these lawsuits, and I don't believe the Town has either,” Jones told the Planet Thursday. “In fact, they (Archipley and his legal counsel, Denver firm Otten Johnson) filed and published the article in the Denver Post without making any effort to notify or outreach to us.”
As of press time, town attorney Kevin Geiger said the town had not yet been served, either. He added that, in the event of active litigation, his department would not comment.
