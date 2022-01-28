In 1999, Kim Reynolds looked out over the Ouray Ice Park and saw very few women climbing. A guide and climber herself, Reynolds decided to do something about the lack of female representation within the park and climbing community and created Chicks with Picks. Over the past 20 years, the organization has changed hands and names quite a few times, but the mission has remained constant. In the fall of 2020, Chicks Climbing and Skiing, as it was called, was sold and Lindsay Fixmer became the director. In October 2021, they rebranded to Iris Alpine.
"Because this is a very community-based organization, we wanted to move forward in a way that felt very inclusive to all of the alumni and the people that know the company really well … we knew that we needed to move forward in a way that continued the legacy," said Fixmer.
The name "Iris" has multiple meanings. As an acronym, IRIS stands for "Inclusive Rock Ice Ski," but the name has a much deeper meaning. The word Iris means "rainbow," tying in with the inclusivity message the organization includes in its mission. As a third meaning, the iris flower is representative of the community that has evolved and blossomed over the past 20 years.
On Oct. 11, Fixmer wrote a newsletter to members of the Chicks with Picks climbing community, which can be found on the new website, Irisalpine.com. In the letter, Fixmer introduces the rebranding and dives further into the expansion of their mission.
"We believe in creating a community for women, non-binary and trans climbers, and skiers to learn and grow together in the mountains. IRIS (Inclusive Rock Ice Ski) provides the people and programming for all to feel confident in themselves, comfortable with their partners, and competent at their sport," reads the website's mission statement.
Iris Alpine slightly differs from Chicks and Picks. Its goal is to be more inclusive not only of women but of groups that often feel marginalized in the climbing community, like those who identify as trans and non-binary.
"If that person doesn't find space in the outdoors that feels comfortable for them, that's where we can hopefully fill that need," said Fixmer.
Currently, Iris has 16 guides, including Fixmer. All 16 people identify as women or non-binary. Guide Kristin Arnold, an AMGA (American Mountain Guides Association) certified Alpine and Rock Guide and an Assistant Ski guide believes the instructors' quality and attention to detail are aspects that set Iris apart.
"I think sometimes the guiding culture is to take people and bring them uphill or bring them up a mountain and show these things without giving them the details that they really need to be successful,” Arnold said. “The little things are the things that the mountain so much more enjoyable, like knowing how to stay warm. If we feel comfortable doing those things, then we'll feel more comfortable to push our limits and our boundaries and helping people develop confidence through competence.”
Iris participant Clare Anderson, who recently went on a two-day ice-climbing trip in the Ouray Ice Park with Arnold and guide Sheldon Kerr, said she could write a novel about how fantastic her guides were during the trip.
"They have a calm energy and are incredibly welcoming and light-hearted. Their approach to teaching is non-threatening and very approachable. You feel safe and taken care of but also that you can do it. I learned everything I wanted to learn, and now I just have to practice," said Anderson.
In addition to being AMGA certified, Kerr is one of four guides on the Iris team IFMGA (International Federation of Mountain Guides Associations) certified. As of 2019, only 11 women are IFMGA certified, making up around 2 percent of all those who are certified. Then, less than 10 percent of AMGA certified guides are women.
In an article featured in backcountrymagazine.com from 2016, Kerr addressed the discrepancy.
"Women tend to lack mentorship because folks who are established in the industry tend to mentor people they see themselves in," said Kerr. "So it's not necessarily some sort of conscious discrimination; it's unconscious bias. For that reason, we have smaller, fewer opportunities to be with the mentors we'd like to have."
For Iris Alpine, representation through leadership is key. Anderson's ice climbing group this past week consisted of six women. The women were all different ages, came from various backgrounds, and had different skill and experience levels. Arnold and Kerr took the time to help and guide each participant based on their individual needs and goals.
"We help give them the skills to be successful. Every human looks different. That might just help give them the tangible, real skills to be able to succeed within their own body and within their own mind," Arnold said.
According to Fixmer, the reaction to the rebranding has been positive. From fall 2020 to fall 2021 before the announcement, they worked with alumni and focus groups to make the transition as smooth and welcoming as possible.
"I feel like it's moving in the direction that we were really hoping it would," stated Fixmer, "It's very exciting for all of us."
Iris Alpine offers ice climbing, rock climbing, backcountry skiing, and split boarding guided group experiences. People can also book a custom trip where Iris helps build out an experience with a personal guide.
To learn more about Iris Alpine (previously Chicks with Picks), visit irisalpine.com.
