Summer has come and gone in Telluride, at least for local school kids. With most kids returning to school next week, Telluride R-1 School District, Tri-County Health Network and the San Miguel County Department of Public Health have joined together for the first Back to School Health Fair. The fair is today (Wednesday) from 3-7 p.m. at the Miramonte Building on 333 W. Colorado Ave. next to the courthouse. The event is free and open to parents and kids ages 3-18 from across the region.
Telluride School District Nurse Betsy Muennich said the three groups wanted to work together on something that would benefit the entire community.
“We had been discussing last year getting back to normal after the pandemic and the things that would be helpful for the community and for the school kids, and this is one of the things that we all discussed,” Muennich said.
Public health will provide childhood immunizations like booster shots, including ones for hepatitis and measles. According to Muennich, various COVID vaccines will also be available, depending on age. Public health will not look at insurance or the identification of parents who wish to vaccinate their children.
“Both of our organizations see and understand the needs of less fortunate families in our area and want to support their well-being. This includes getting kids back to school on the right foot. We want to make sure they have the vaccines they need, have their paperwork in order with the school nurse and are signed up for free/reduced lunch, if they qualify,” said Anne Brown, county health educator.
Tri-County Health Network will share resources with families about the local services they offer in the region. Tri-County programs include wellness screenings, insurance assistance, food security and oral health, among others.
“We hope to provide both tangible and emotional support for local families as they get their kids ready to learn. We want them to know how many people and organizations are here to help,” Brown said.
Free school supplies will also be available. On the first day of school, kids are expected to arrive with a long list of materials; however, due to inflation, the price of basic school supplies has risen across the country. As a parent, Muennich said she often orders items online via Amazon or Target for the best prices. For those who miss out on the free supplies at the fair, Muennich suggested parents connect with Angel Baskets, a local organization that helps support local families via programs like school supplies.
After years of COVID, organizers hope the 2022-23 school year will be somewhat “normal.”
“COVID is not at the forefront of our minds anymore, but it will still have an impact on the school year. Our hope is that collaborative events like this will get kids off to a healthy start and minimize the likelihood that they’ll get sick and need to stay home from school,” county public health director Grace Franklin said.
Tuesday marked Muennich’s third year as the school district’s nurse. Before she worked for the district, she was an ER nurse for 18 years at the Telluride Regional Medical Center.
Aside from COVID, this school year, Muennich plans to focus on pressing issues kids face like mental health challenges, vaping and alcohol problems within the school. She also reiterated Dr. Diana Koelliker’s message about the need for children to wear helmets while on electric vehicles, like e-bikes.
For more information about the fair, and to register for vaccines and immunizations, visit smcimmunizations.
