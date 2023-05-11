'What sports have barriers we can break down?'

Sunday, March 26, was chilly on the mountain with temperatures that began in single digits and barely rose into the teens by afternoon, but that didn’t stop those involved in Latino Downhill Ski Day from having a blast.
“The day was so much fun, and educational for people that had never had the experience of doing this sport,” participant Claudia Tovar said. “The instructors were very nice and patient, as were the (organizers). I feel grateful for the opportunity to learn something new and thanks to this event, it has motivated my kids’ interest in this sport. I had no idea that they were going to like it so much.”
Said regular participant, Briky Rodriguez, “For me, every year is a new experience. I always learn a new technique, the instructor was very nice and the best part for me is that she spoke Spanish.”
She added, “I really like the organizations that planned this event; everyone had everything they needed.”
Those organizations included Sheep Mountain Alliance (SMA), the Wilkinson Public Library, Collaborative Action for Immigrants (CAFI), One to One Mentoring, Telksi, Telluride Conference Center and Telluride Sports.
SMA Program Coordinator Ruthie Boyd said that around 50 people took part, a slightly lower-than-usual figure likely explained by the day’s frigid temps.
Telluride Ski and Snowboard School instructors headed up six groups of skiers and boarders for lessons donated by the ski resort, which also contributed lift tickets.
“We are so grateful to Telski for their support,” Boyd said. “Their donations made a huge difference to us and the success of the event.”
Boyd pointed to the donation of indoor space by the Telluride Conference Center, which, she said, “meant we were able to have coffee and pastries in the morning, and all the instructors could meet up with the skiers and snowboarders indoors. It made the day go so much smoother.”
Boyd also echoed Tovar and Rodriguez — “We heard a lot of good things from people about how happy they were to be there.” — and praised the partnerships that “made the day possible.”
She continued, “It was truly a collaborative effort, and we were so excited to see more community members getting out on the mountain enjoying this thing — skiing — that so much of the community cares about.”
Latino Downhill Ski Day is part of a wider series of events designed to get more locals into outdoor recreation.
Claudia Garcia Curzio is the library’s Latino outreach coordinator and a member of CAFI. She pointed to the importance of both the series and the collaborations that are making it possible.
“CAFI has been working really hard with Sheep Mountain Alliance to bring more equitable activities to our underrepresented community members, and this event really shows our efforts and how we all really try to be inclusive, but most importantly equitable,” she said.
Boyd added, “This is the big reason we do this. Skiing is the economy here for a large part of the year in Telluride, so to see all these people who support that part of the economy, but who don’t always get to participate in skiing, is really great.”
She continued, “The more people get to try a new sport, the more they are likely to try it out on their own. Inspiring members of our community to try the sport, learn the sport and then move through the systems and enjoy that sport on their own and with their community is definitely our goal with these programs.”
“These programs” include not just Latino Downhill Ski Day, but also a Nordic day and a summer programming that this year will include seven or eight outdoor events, including a hiking series and overnight camping, along with climbing and mountain biking days, according to Boyd.
There will be a kickoff event on June 12 at the library at 5 p.m. for community members to come and learn about the summer events.
Said Boyd, “We keep asking ourselves, ‘What sports have barriers we can break down?’”
She described those barriers: “Not only are there barriers of cost and knowledge of the sport and knowledge of the systems of how to get into the sport, but also there is definitely a lack of representation in these sports.”
Marisa Marshalka agreed. The bilingual case manager at One to One Mentoring took part in the ski day and remarked that building a community of outdoor recreationists within the local Latin community makes sense on a number of levels.
First, she pointed to a conversation she had with one of the participants, who “talked a lot about skiing and hiking and climbing with her kids, and how that has really done a lot of her self-esteem and sense of belonging here. I feel the same way when I get to experience these things.”
Marshalka also recalled taking last chair that day with a young participant whose mother catered the event, a connection that in turn spurred this girl’s attendance.
“She was really excited,” Marshalka said. “We were riding the chairlift together and she was talking about how at the beginning of the year she told her mom she really wanted to ski that year. She turned to me and said, ‘And now, look, I’m here and my mom made this happen for me. I love my mom!’”
Marshalka paused and then remarked: “From a hyper-localized lens, there have been a lot of conversations and meetings around town relating to town planning and community vision that have included much discussion around Telluride still being seen as having the heart of a ski town and the soul of a community that spends time in the outdoors.”
She continued, “If that’s part of our identity, then I think it’s important to see the whole community in these outdoor spaces.”
Those interested in supporting SMA’s summer programming, including through donations and gear donations, can contact ruthie@sheepmountainalliance.org.
En español:
Domingo, el 26 de marzo hizo mucho frío en la montaña con temperaturas que comenzaron en un solo digito y apenas subieron alrededor quince por la tarde, pero eso no impidió que los participantes en el Día de Esquí en la Montaña se divirtieran mucho.
Dijo la participante Claudia Tovar, “Ese día fue muy divertido y educativo para las personas que no tienen ninguna experiencia haciendo este deporte, los instructores fueron muy amables y pacientes y la gente involucrada en la logística del evento también y me siento agradecida por la oportunidad de aprender algo nuevo. Gracias a este evento, se ha despertado en mis hijos el interés por realizar esta actividad y no tenía idea de que lo iban a disfrutar tanto muchas gracias.”
Briky Rodríguez, participante habitual, dijo: “Para mí, cada año es una experiencia nueva. Aprendes siempre alguna técnica diferente, la instructora fue muy amable y lo mejor para mí es que hablaba español.”
Agregó: “Me gusta mucho las organizaciones del evento hubo de todo y para todos.”
Esas organizaciones incluyeron Sheep Mountain Alliance (SMA), la Biblioteca Pública de Wilkinson, Acción Colaborativa para Inmigrantes (CAFI), One to One Mentoring, Telluride Ski Resort, Telluride Conference Center y Telluride Sports.
La coordinadora de los programas de SMA, Ruthie Boyd, dijo que participaron unas 50 personas, una cifra ligeramente inferior a la habitual que probablemente se debió por las bajas temperaturas del día.
Los instructores de la escuela de esquí y snowboard de Telluride enseñaron a seis grupos de esquiadores y practicantes de snowboard para lecciones donadas por la empresa de esquí, que llamamos Telski. Telski también contribuyó los boletos para los andariveles.
“Estamos muy agradecidos con Telski por su apoyo,” dijo Boyd. “Sus donaciones marcaron una gran diferencia para nosotros y el éxito del evento.”
Boyd señaló la donación de espacio interior por parte del Centro de Conferencias de Telluride, lo que dijo: “significó que pudimos tomar café y pasteles por la mañana, y todos los instructores pudieron reunirse con los esquiadores y practicantes de snowboard en el interior. Hizo que el día fuera mucho más tranquilo.”
Boyd también reiteró los sentimientos de Tovar y Rodríguez (“Escuchamos muchas cosas buenas de la gente sobre lo felices que estaban de estar allí”.) y elogió las asociaciones que “hicieron posible el día.”
Continuó: "Fue realmente un esfuerzo de colaboración, y estábamos muy emocionados de ver a más miembros de la comunidad salir a la montaña disfrutando de esto, el esquí, que tanto le importa a la comunidad.”
El Día de Esquí en la Montaña es parte de una serie más amplia de eventos diseñados para atraer a más locales a la recreación al aire libre.
Claudia García Curzio es la coordinadora de alcance latino de la biblioteca Wilkinson y miembro de CAFI. Señaló la importancia tanto de la serie como de las colaboraciones que lo están haciendo posible.
“CAFI ha estado trabajando muy duro con Sheep Mountain Alliance para llevar actividades más equitativas a los miembros de nuestra comunidad subrepresentados, y este evento realmente muestra nuestros esfuerzos y cómo todos realmente tratamos de ser inclusivos, pero lo más importante, equitativos,” dijo.
Boyd agregó: “Esta es la gran razón por la que hacemos esto. El esquí es la economía aquí durante gran parte del año en Telluride, por lo que ver a todas estas personas que apoyan esa parte de la economía, pero que no siempre pueden participar en el esquí, es realmente grandioso.”
Ella continuó: “Cuando más personas prueben un deporte nuevo, es más probable que lo prueben por su propia cuenta. Inspirar a los miembros de nuestra comunidad para que prueben el deporte, aprendan el deporte y luego se muevan a través de los sistemas y disfruten ese deporte por su cuenta y con su comunidad es definitivamente nuestro objetivo con estos programas.”
“Estos programas” incluyen no solo el Día de Esquí en la Montaña, sino también un día nórdico y una programación de verano que este año incluirá siete u ocho eventos al aire libre, incluida una serie de caminatas y campamentos, junto con días de escalada y ciclismo de montaña, según Boyd.
Habrá un evento de lanzamiento el 12 de junio en la biblioteca a las 5 p.m. para que los miembros de la comunidad vengan y aprendan sobre los eventos de verano.
Boyd dijo: “Nos seguimos preguntando: ‘¿Qué deportes tienen barreras que podemos derribar?’”
Ella describió esas barreras: “No solo existen barreras de costo y conocimiento del deporte y conocimiento de los sistemas de cómo ingresar al deporte, sino que también definitivamente hay una falta de representación en estos deportes.”
Marisa Marshalka estuvo de acuerdo. La administradora bilingüe de casos en One to One Mentoring participó en el día de esquí y comentó que construir una comunidad de recreacionistas al aire libre dentro de la comunidad latina local tiene sentido en varios niveles.
Primero, señaló una conversación que tuvo con uno de los participantes, quien “habló mucho sobre esquiar, caminar y escalar con sus hijos, y cómo eso realmente ha mejorado mucho su autoestima y sentido de pertenencia aquí. Me siento la misma cuando puedo experimentar con estas cosas.”
Marshalka también recordó haber tomado el último telesilla con una joven participante cuya madre atendió el evento, una conexión que estimuló la asistencia de esta niña.
“Estaba muy emocionada,” dijo Marshalka. “Estábamos juntas en el telesilla y ella estaba hablando de cómo a principios del invierno le dijo a su mamá que realmente quería esquiar ese año. Se volvió hacia mí y me dijo: ‘Y ahora, mira, estoy aquí y mi mamá hizo que esto sucediera para mí. ¡Amo a mi mama!’”
Marshalka hizo una pausa y luego comentó: “Desde una lente hiperlocalizada, ha habido muchas conversaciones y reuniones en la comunidad relacionadas con la planificación urbana y la visión de la comunidad que han incluido mucha discusión sobre Telluride que todavía se considera que tiene el corazón de un pueblo de esquíar. y el alma de una comunidad que pasa tiempo al aire libre.”
Ella continuó: “Si eso es parte de nuestra identidad, entonces creo que es importante ver a toda la comunidad en estos espacios en la montaña y al aire libre.”
Aquellos interesados en apoyar la programación de verano de SMA, incluso a través de donaciones y donaciones de equipos, pueden enviar un correo electrónico a ruthie@sheepmountainalliance.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.