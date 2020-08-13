When local elected officials and municipal staffs met Monday, they heard some eye-opening figures as reported by area housing and tourism leaders. Intergovernmental meetings occur quarterly and this time around, was hosted by the Town of Telluride, via Zoom.
Amy Levek who heads up Trust for Community Housing (TCH) shared a housing update that painted a less than rosy picture of the current rental market. TCH is a nonprofit dedicated to creating partnerships and opportunities to get working locals into housing. Their newest collaboration is with Landing Locals, a company that provides incentives for property owners to transition from short-term to long-term housing opportunities.
The availability of long-term rental units is declining, the result of a number of factors, Levek explained. Real estate sales of all types of units are taking rentals off the market, displacing locals. Of the would-be renters TCH and Landing Locals are working with to find housing, 25 percent said that their current housing had been sold.
“There’s a lot more displacement,” Levek said.
The real estate market has experienced a brisk summer. From March until the end of July, Levek reported there were 51 transactions in the Town of Telluride and 81 in Mountain Village with more throughout the region. In the month of August so far, she said, there were 106 pending transactions in Telluride and 134 in Mountain Village and the region.
“That’s taking some units out of the rental market,” she said. “Things are changing very, very rapidly. We’re going to be facing an even bigger shortage.”
Another squeeze on working locals is something she’s hearing from realtors, and though anecdotal, “it concerns me,” Levek said. And that is that potential buyers with considerable means are renting until they can find property to purchase.
“They want to be here and can’t find a house and are willing to rent until something comes up,” she said. “They’re telling their realtor, “I’ve got $5,000, $10,000, find me something to rent.’ There is a rental bidding war going on.”
Meanwhile, the wait lists for affordable housing rentals in town-owned properties in Mountain Village and Telluride, are growing. As of Monday’s meeting, 190 people are on the list at Village Court Apartments in Mountain Village. In Telluride, Shandoka’s list is 138, and there are 110 and 40 on the list at Virginia Placer and The Boarding House, respectively. Those lists, Levek said, were only growing longer.
Levek is somewhat encouraged, however, with the small successes TCH and Landing Locals are seeing. Though there are still more renters than there are owners renting units, the program has made “several matches.”
“We’re hoping to increase the rental supply and have been getting more units,” she said. “We’re making progress.”
And, she noted, so much depends on the ski resort and how it will be able to operate during the pandemic.
“Are they going to be open at 60 percent? Eighty percent? Closed?” she wondered. “Everything is so fluid. In the past you could see trends and respond accordingly. These are very interesting times.”
Telluride Tourism Board CEO and president, Michael Martelon gave an overview of the summer’s lodging figures. Those numbers supported what officials have noting since the beginning of the summer season, and that is owner stays have been up over last year. June saw an increase of 27 percent while July and August are up 19 and 28 percent, respectively.
As to be expected in a summer where the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying public health orders have impacted means of travel and have capped short-term lodging at 50 percent capacity, Telluride’s tourism activity has been predominately drive-up, day trippers. But, according to Martelon’s analysis people that do book vacation rentals are staying longer. The increase in owner stays, coupled with a greater influx of day visitors and the reconfiguration of Colorado Avenue to allow downtown businesses to spill out into fenced-off communal dining areas have led some to suggest Telluride’s been as busy as a non-pandemic summer. Sales tax collections suggest otherwise.
But Telluride’s new Main Street configuration (through Oct. 30) with its open air dining opportunities and relaxed alcohol regulations was, Martelon said, a success.
“You (Town of Telluride officials) basically saved the restaurant industry,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.