It’s officially winter. The weather and opening of the ski resort last weekend signaled the shift in seasons. But while there has been some snowfall recently, which is exciting as everything is painted white, the first big dump isn’t necessarily coming anytime soon, according to current weather reports as of press time Friday afternoon.
A system that swept through the San Juans area Thursday into Friday brought a total of five inches, particularly at higher elevations, though most of the snowfall was deposited north of Telluride. More was forecasted for Saturday into Sunday, but again, nothing crazy. Telski reported two inches, according to a Friday afternoon snow report, which brought the season total up to 44 inches.
“It looks like portions of the San Juans actually did get a little bit of snow. We had some reports alongside (Highway 550) that range from two to seven inches,” said Erin Walter, forecaster at the Grand Junction National Weather Service office. “But really the bulk of this system was hitting the northern and central mountains. And we'll see some snow start to trickle down over the San Juans (Friday) afternoon, but it really weakens by the time it moves that far south so the totals are not as impressive as what we're forecasting for mountain ranges to the north. We are still going for a total snowfall of two to four inches. And then I would say up to six inches in higher terrain around the area with what's coming up next. And then after this whole front kind of laying through, we will see some light showers just in the flow on Saturday afternoon into Sunday. So there's kind of a couple of different systems moving through but nothing really appreciable for a slam dunk in the San Juans.”
For those keeping score at home, that means there’s potential for up to six inches of snow through Sunday. Forecasts show another snowstorm Monday, which will be similar to the weekend’s.
“We are looking at another storm moving in on Monday, but so far that looks like it's favoring the central and northern mountains again, and not nothing impressive right now in our forecast for the Telluride area,” Walter explained. “It looks like it will stay further north, but if that system does dive further south over the desert southwest, and that southerly flow tends to favor the San Juans better, Telluride might actually get some in from the west as well. … It's like two to four inches and maybe even lesser amounts for Telluride. So right now that storm does not look very favorable for the San Juans, just kind of with the flow that we're in, it seems like the low pressure systems are kind of falling apart as soon as they move over the intermountain west. And so they're really losing that dynamic support and the moisture from terrain further to the west.”
While we wait for the first significant snowstorm, Telski has five runs and four lifts open, as well as six trails groomed, as of Friday.
The resort did announce Thursday afternoon that the Chondola remained down due to a mechanical issue within the gear box.
At the moment, we have parts in-route from Switzerland and are manufacturing other parts stateside. The Chondola is a very rare type of lift, which is why we have to custom fabricate some replacement components. We should have a more concrete update on when the Chondola will open by mid-next week,” according to the update shared by Telski Vice President of Sales & Marketing Patrick Latchman. “To alleviate commuter congestion, the Town of Mountain Village will be adding additional buses to the schedule from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., starting Friday, until the Chondola is opened. The second buses will run in tandem with the existing route/schedule that is currently posted at bus stops and at townofmountainvillage.com/bus.”
For the most up-to-date Telski snow and terrain reports, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
