Box canyon residents, and visitors, are well aware of Telluride’s many options when it comes to fine dining.
But it is rare to be able to take instruction from a Michelin-starred chef, particularly one who has received that accolade not once, but for several years running.
It is also unusual to enjoy an intimate, multi-course supper prepared by such a chef, replete with fine wine pairings, and expect to do some good at the same time. And yet, you can indeed do well by eating well: your reservation at an Off-Seasonal Supper prepared by Iliana Regan next Wednesday, Nov. 16, will benefit Ah Haa, the box canyon’s beloved art school.
Chef Regan is famous for “forage-forward” cooking, featuring fresh, organic ingredients “gathered in the wild, and sourced from local farmers and hunters,” as her biography puts it. Regan’s Chicago restaurant, Elizabeth, was awarded a Michelin Star for her pioneering approach to “new-gatherer” cuisine for six straight years (she was also Food & Wine magazine’s Best New Chef of 2016).
Perhaps surprisingly, she has a lot to teach local cooks in this rural community, and a lot in common with many of us. For starters, like so many in Telluride, Regan takes culinary inspiration from the regional landscape: “I’m most in my element and my creative channel is most clear when I’m in the middle of a deciduous forest,” Regan has said. “I gravitate towards neutral colors with pops of brightness that are much like the forest floor. I love green. I focus primarily on what (the most) in-season ingredients are and let that guide me.”
Regan has never been to Telluride, but she has certainly edged much closer to the luxe, forested, rural lifestyle than when she lived in Chicago: she sold Elizabeth to her employees in 2020 “and now focuses on her latest venture, The Milkweed Inn, a destination forest/retreat” on the Upper Michigan Peninsula.
There, each weekend from June to September, Regan welcomes 10 guests to learn about, and share, her specialties: natural yeasts, for example, which guests might get to know “while tasting fresh-baked sourdough bread,” and cooking an entire meal over an open fire.
A reservation at Milkweed is impossible to get anytime soon (the place is now booking reservations in 2024).
Yet consider how much many of us have in common with Regan. We too are foragers; Telluride devotes an entire weekend each year to Mushroom Festival.
We too cook over local fires, on forays into the wilderness and in our own backyards.
From Nov. 16-18, Regan, and her skills, will be in reach: she’ll teach a trio of Ah Haa School classes. The first is Building a Pantry, ingredients and methods, such as preserves, ferments and pickles, to help “stretch out your garden and foraged bounty.” Regan’s partner, Level-Three Sommelier Anna Hamlin, will offer wine-instruction at each of this trio of courses that focuses on what is being prepared.
The class Nov. 17 focuses on Sourdough. A costar of this tutorial, along with Regan, is surely the chef’s prized, 20-year-old sourdough starter. Anna will instruct on Natural Wines.
The subject of the final course is fresh pasta: spaghetti, tortellini and gnocchi are on the menu, while Anna will instruct on Italian wines.
Part of the pleasure of these courses will be not only learning but also listening. Regan is not only a passionate cook but a celebrated author. Her memoir, “Burn the Place,” was longlisted for the National Book Award, “the first time a food writer was listed in 40 years, since Julia Child won the year Regan was born.” Her newest release, “Fieldwork,” which chronicles her years “foraging and living in the woods,” will be out early next year.
The meal (and Ah Haa benefit) the chef will host Nov. 16 has been dubbed “An Off-Seasonal Supper,” because as Ah Haa publicist Malarie Clark rightly notes, “there is not a lot of foraging” or gardening taking place right now.
“We have been stocking up ingredients since summer,” Clark added, including locally sourced Blue Chanterelle mushrooms, specifically for this singular occasion. “We have amazing dining and restaurants in Telluride,” but the seated dinner hosted by Regan in Ah Haa’s elegant glassed-in space, on the third floor of its new building, “will be something special. Iliana’s been dying to visit Telluride,” she added. “This is a perfect way for her to bring her skills and share her creativity” with the community.
For a seat at the table Nov. 16, or to reserve a space in one of the trio of classes Regan will teach, visit ahhaa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.