Dang Woozley (Courtesy“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
Our No. 1 fan has left her chair behind the backstop to take her seat in the skybox.
Ruchira “Dang” Woozley, 78, passed away May 10, 2022 after a rapid health decline over recent months. She will be fondly remembered by her children, grandchildren and friends for many wonderful attributes but perhaps none more than her unconditional love. She was always our strongest advocate and constant supporter in our life journeys — truly our No. 1 fan.
As a child raised in Bangkok, she lived an adventurous upbringing while swimming in the Chao Phraya River, serving in the King’s Palace, working in the markets while attending school, and caring for her loved ones. She met a young helicopter pilot while working in the capital city. The two fell in love, settled in Thailand and began a young family. Dang’s children were her pride and joy from the very beginning.
Eventually the family returned to the U.S. and moved to Telluride, Colorado to build a true local’s ski shop in town — Telluride Sports was born. Telluride was very communal and as such Dang had many, many friendships that have endured the test of time She was an early employee of the ski area, anxiously riding first chair up Coonskin in the 1970s to get the day lodge ticket office open with a backpack full of cash, a cup of noodles and a baby in tow. Dang was very athletic and took to skiing quite rapidly while also enjoying soccer and softball in the town summer leagues. She was one of a very few women willing to belly slide into a base to beat a tag. Those teams representing The Senate restaurant were always tough competition.
The family lived Down Valley before moving to a home in town on Columbia Avenue and then eventually building a log home in the Ski Ranches. Family breakfast as the morning sunlight illuminated fluttering aspen leaves with Wilson Peak looming in the background while deer graze in the front yard, created an idyllic setting. Chaos arrived too soon with the death of her husband Tim following a motor vehicle accident. Many challenges ensued but her love of family never faded and with the support of her local network of friends and family she endured this difficult time.
She remained a fixture in the community and for over 30 years she provided delicious Thai cuisine to locals, travelers and celebrities through her many restaurants and her perennial booth at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. While she was a General in the kitchen with high standards, she also stirred love into her creations emphasizing freshness, taste and presentation of each dish.
In 2007 she stepped away from her occupation in Telluride to join her family in Utah after years apart. She lived her best life and continued to cook up grand feasts for the family on special occasions. We can never forget the fried beef, sticky rice, shrimp toast, som tum, satay, curry, cucumber salad and egg rolls that delighted our palates. She was a staple at the grandchildren's events and always reveled in their growth and accomplishments. As a constant presence at the ball field she was the only one that could get away with swearing at an umpire due to their inability to understand her Thai-accented tirade. She was always toting an overstuffed purse full of treats for the children.
Despite minimal secondary education, she was a lifelong learner. She kept up with current events, the latest with the Broncos, and ferociously attacking a 250-page cookbook making her own recipe notes on a yellow notepad. She loved flowers and often would present them to her favorite people to brighten their days. Dang had a unique bond with animals and truly loved her dogs Nitnoy, Ho, Neal, Luke, Teakko, Kona and Mazzey, a cat named Sheila, and a little bunny named Chip.
Dang’s hard work through the years took a real toll on her body. Despite her fighting spirit, these medical conditions were aggravated and created significant obstacles for her happiness. Even in her darkest days she thought of the well-being, safety and success of her grandchildren. Her final words expressed a desire to “go home” and an inquiry — “are the grandchildren alright?” We know that she will continue to watch over her loved ones as she transitions to the next life, and we attempt to honor her life in how we conduct our lives now.
She is survived by her four children; SaiFon of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, Tamra (Gary) of Bountiful, Utah, Tim (Therese) of Boise, Idaho and Jon (Tiffany) of Hurricane, Utah; her 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Dang is preceded in death by her father, Laroo, mother, Prasan and her husband, Tim.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Telluride Town Park from 2-5 p.m. to celebrate Dang’s life by communing and playing softball. Belly slides welcome.
A Facebook group has been established for friends and family to post pictures and memories at: facebook.com/groups/celebratingdang/.
