JULY 30

Seller: James Conley  

Buyer: Susan Choi and Norbert Scherer 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 404-2, Mountain Village  

Price: $65,000

Seller: John Hassig  

Buyer: Dustin and Kimberly Loveland 

Property: 230 South Pine St. No. R-201, Telluride 

Price: $1.83 million

AUG. 2

Seller: Rocky and Beverly Souther

Buyer: West End Wash LLC 

Property: 1140 Pine St., Norwood

Price: $169,000

Seller: Steven Langion

Buyer: Patricia Chandler

Property: 747 W. Pacific Ave. Unit 330, Telluride

Price: $1.349 million

AUG. 3

Seller: Brian and Kara Demby 

Buyer: Darlene Brown

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 301-3, Mountain Village 

Price: $105,000

Seller: Rebekah King

Buyer: Lindsay Marek

Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. B317, Telluride

Price: $876,300

AUG. 4

Seller: Ranyhyn Ventures LLC  

Buyer: Curtis Street Developments LLC

Property: 519 Curtis Drive (vacant), Telluride

Price: $1.955 million

Seller: Jason Klotz

Buyer: Jesse Pekkala 

Property: 1240 Spruce St., Norwood 

Price: $224,000

Seller: Lauren Russell  

Buyer: Wayne Clark

Property: 136 South Tomboy St. No. D308, Telluride

Price: $300,957.05

Seller: James Scharffenberger 

Buyer: Ice House LLC

Property: Peninsula Drive (vacant lot), Placerville

Price: $230,000

AUG. 6

Seller: Terry Hersher  

Buyer: See Forever Holdings LLC

Property: Lot 41 Unit 3 Hillside, Telluride    

Price: $1.2 million

AUG. 10

Seller: Victor Malda

Buyer: Nordtrom Trust

Property: 300 Old Butterfly Road, Ophir

Price: $2.9 million

Seller: Concrete Cassano LLC 

Buyer: Dylan Bates

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 110-4, Mountain Village

Price: $820,000

AUG. 11

Seller: Jeffrey Gibson   

Buyer: Ruston and Heather Vickers

Property: 145 Sunny Ridge Place No. B202, Mountain Village 

Price: $3.195 million

Seller: Ashworth Trust 

Buyer: Melanie Law

Property: 4734 San Juan Vista Drive, Placerville  

Price: $380,000

Seller: Taylor Davies and Lettie Harrell

Buyer: Adair Family Trust 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 307-1, Mountain Village

Price: $87,000 

 AUG. 12

Seller: Danford and Susan Meischen 

Buyer: Sean and Janet Davy 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 216-7, Mountain Village

Price: $45,000 

Seller: Graysill 202 LLC

Buyer: 683 West Pacific Trust 

Property: 683 West Pacific Ave. No. E1, Telluride

Price: $1.05 million 

Seller: Bernard Stover

Buyer: Lee and Jan Combs

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 407-5, Mountain Village

Price: $70,000 

Seller: MacMillan Family

Buyer: James and Stacy Erlich

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 403-9, Mountain Village

Price: $70,000