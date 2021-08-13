JULY 30
Seller: James Conley
Buyer: Susan Choi and Norbert Scherer
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 404-2, Mountain Village
Price: $65,000
Seller: John Hassig
Buyer: Dustin and Kimberly Loveland
Property: 230 South Pine St. No. R-201, Telluride
Price: $1.83 million
AUG. 2
Seller: Rocky and Beverly Souther
Buyer: West End Wash LLC
Property: 1140 Pine St., Norwood
Price: $169,000
Seller: Steven Langion
Buyer: Patricia Chandler
Property: 747 W. Pacific Ave. Unit 330, Telluride
Price: $1.349 million
AUG. 3
Seller: Brian and Kara Demby
Buyer: Darlene Brown
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 301-3, Mountain Village
Price: $105,000
Seller: Rebekah King
Buyer: Lindsay Marek
Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. B317, Telluride
Price: $876,300
AUG. 4
Seller: Ranyhyn Ventures LLC
Buyer: Curtis Street Developments LLC
Property: 519 Curtis Drive (vacant), Telluride
Price: $1.955 million
Seller: Jason Klotz
Buyer: Jesse Pekkala
Property: 1240 Spruce St., Norwood
Price: $224,000
Seller: Lauren Russell
Buyer: Wayne Clark
Property: 136 South Tomboy St. No. D308, Telluride
Price: $300,957.05
Seller: James Scharffenberger
Buyer: Ice House LLC
Property: Peninsula Drive (vacant lot), Placerville
Price: $230,000
AUG. 6
Seller: Terry Hersher
Buyer: See Forever Holdings LLC
Property: Lot 41 Unit 3 Hillside, Telluride
Price: $1.2 million
AUG. 10
Seller: Victor Malda
Buyer: Nordtrom Trust
Property: 300 Old Butterfly Road, Ophir
Price: $2.9 million
Seller: Concrete Cassano LLC
Buyer: Dylan Bates
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 110-4, Mountain Village
Price: $820,000
AUG. 11
Seller: Jeffrey Gibson
Buyer: Ruston and Heather Vickers
Property: 145 Sunny Ridge Place No. B202, Mountain Village
Price: $3.195 million
Seller: Ashworth Trust
Buyer: Melanie Law
Property: 4734 San Juan Vista Drive, Placerville
Price: $380,000
Seller: Taylor Davies and Lettie Harrell
Buyer: Adair Family Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 307-1, Mountain Village
Price: $87,000
AUG. 12
Seller: Danford and Susan Meischen
Buyer: Sean and Janet Davy
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 216-7, Mountain Village
Price: $45,000
Seller: Graysill 202 LLC
Buyer: 683 West Pacific Trust
Property: 683 West Pacific Ave. No. E1, Telluride
Price: $1.05 million
Seller: Bernard Stover
Buyer: Lee and Jan Combs
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 407-5, Mountain Village
Price: $70,000
Seller: MacMillan Family
Buyer: James and Stacy Erlich
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 403-9, Mountain Village
Price: $70,000
