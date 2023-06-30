For Wayne Sutton, former lead guitarist and co-songwriter for the ‘90s band Sister 7, music has been a lifelong journey. His latest solo album, “Blue Worm,” combines rock, folk and roots music to achieve a true reflection of himself as a musician. His album “Terlingua,” released last month, features harmonies with a fuller band sound. He’ll be pulling from both albums when he performs at O’Bannon’s on Saturday evening.
Having grown up around Dallas, Sutton spent the last 35 years living in and performing around Austin, firmly embracing his deep Texas roots.
“My earliest memory is playing on my great grandmother’s piano when I was about three or four years old,” he recounted. “I was the only one allowed to play on that piano because I was the only one who didn’t bang on it. I just remember playing the notes and that made me feel something.”
At 10 years old, he started playing his sister’s guitar. At about the same time, he recognized and appreciated Neil Young as a compelling songwriter even if he didn’t quite understand what his lyrics meant. In the ensuing years, Sutton evolved into a Texas folk singer songwriter influenced by the likes of Jerry Jeff Walker and Townes Van Zandt.
Sutton and singer songwriter Patrice Pike originally met during high school in Dallas and formed the band Sister 7 in 1991.
Relocating to Austin, the band quickly caught on, performing at the Fly Me to the Moon Saloon in Telluride several times prior to breaking up in 2002.
Sutton then played with Pike’s band The Black Box Rebellion, generating several records before Pike & Sutton broke off to make the album “Heart is a Compass” which was released in 2020, just as the pandemic hit.
“The pandemic was a crusher for that,” explained Sutton. “We were about to play at Lollapalooza in Chile, but they canceled that event four days before we were supposed to leave.”
Like many musicians, Sutton settled into a quiet, creative time during COVID, which he found strangely freeing.
“Mostly I learned that I wanted to write music because I hadn’t really written any new songs in about seven years,” he said.
While teaching general music, rock and song-writing classes to fifth through eighth grade students at a private Episcopal school in Austin, Sutton also joined a songwriting group where he wrote a song a week.
“We were all so isolated, and I loved it,” he enthused. “I was walking 10-12 miles a day and writing a ton of music. It felt like a big breath to me.”
Bridging the genres of rock, folk and roots, many of the guitar tracks he created during the pandemic found their way onto Sutton’s 2021 solo album “Blue Worm.”
Co-produced by Sutton and award-winning engineer and mobile audio guru Bill Palmer, they recorded the record in a 1914 wood-and-adobe church in the desert ghost town of Terlingua, TX – near Big Bend National Park, where Sutton often visited growing up – for a “uniquely mystical Texas experience.”
Because he was captive to the pandemic shutdown, Sutton says he wanted “Blue Worm” to sound like who he truly is, yielding the “most honest music” he’s ever created.
“Part of it is age, I think. At 50, I had the chance to step back. I was singing a lot at home, playing acoustic guitar quietly, and I found my singing voice,” he explained. “So when I hear this album, it sounds like me.”
At the end of producing that record, he and Palmer recognized that they enjoy singing harmonies together and proceeded to record an album at Palmer’s off-grid cabin outside of Terlingua and appropriately named that record “Terlingua” which was released over Memorial Day Weekend.
“‘Terlingua’ has some personal songs but there are more stories, and while there are acoustic elements, there are more drums, a fuller band sound, and I’m outside of my cocoon more,” noted Sutton.
Now Sutton is on a mission to write and record as much music as possible. In Palmer, he’s found someone who likes to work as much as he does.
“I’m heading out to California next month to play a few shows with Patrice [Pike]. Palmer and I have shows scheduled around Austin before we head back to Terlingua for a week in August to record another record which should be out by the end of the year,” he said.
For this next album, Sutton aims to tap more players from the town of Terlingua to expand the sound.
“After my Telluride Bluegrass experience a couple Sundays ago – where we heard The Punch Brothers perform – I think I might go out and buy a banjo, and it may just show up on this next record,” he enthused.
Sutton is scheduled to play live on KOTO radio on Friday after the 4 p.m. news ahead of his first solo gig outside of Texas on Saturday in Telluride at O’Bannon’s. For more information on Sutton, visit waynesuttonmusic.com.
