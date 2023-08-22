The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is closing its Deep Creek shop on Highway 145, leading to fears that plowing could be significantly delayed this winter, resulting in a more treacherous commute for workers.
CDOT is responsible for maintaining and repairing more than 23,000 lane miles of highway and each wintertime, crews plow about 6 million lane miles.
Mike Watson, CDOT maintenance superintendent, said CDOT has struggled to fill multiple open positions with maintenance patrol.
“In the past, CDOT has operated three patrols (Rico, Telluride and Norwood) with 3-4 crew positions per patrol,” he said. “More recently…we have utilized staff from Rico and Norwood to maintain Highway 145 in the Telluride area.”
Watson said the majority of maintenance patrol staff commuted to the Deep Creek shop each day from outlying communities.
Closing the Deep Creek shop means crews in Rico and Norwood will be responsible for not only their own routes, but also the Telluride area and beyond.
Watson said the Rico crew will cover Highway 145 north to the Society Turn roundabout, while crews in Norwood will cover Highway 145 south to the same roundabout.
Telluride’s 13.6 miles of streets and roads, which includes the stretch of Highway 145 between Mahoney and Society roundabouts, are maintained by the Town of Telluride’s public works department.
According to the website On the Snow, which keeps a record of snowfall measured at the ski resort, Telluride gets an average annual snowfall of 217 inches per year and an average of 47 annual snowfall days.
Watson said Highway 145 receives 24/7 coverage and crew members will continue to perform maintenance and respond to incidents on an around-the-clock schedule.
While Watson insists services will not be interrupted by the decision to close the Deep Creek shop, San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters knows a problem whenever he sees one.
Masters said closing the Deep Creek shop has been a long time coming.
“We’ve had fewer and fewer people available to staff the shop,” Masters said. “They’ve been using people out of Norwood and Ridgeway to augment the staff.”
With fewer employees and more area to cover, Masters said it could be “a long wait to get plows and sand for traction put on our roadways.”
Masters said CDOT will no longer be available to help with directing traffic at accident scenes, putting more work on the sheriff’s office, which also has multiple vacancies.
“I think we (the sheriff’s office) will be very busy,” Masters said. “It’s going to be a mess for commuters. It’s going to affect our workers getting to and from home.”
Masters anticipates seeing more traffic accidents this winter as snow starts to fly, to no fault of the maintenance patrol crews.
“The highway department crews will do the best they can, but they are fighting a losing battle,” he said.
He attributes staffing issues in part due to a lack of affordable housing in the area.
“It’s a problem getting people to work the various jobs we have because of housing…and the costs here,” Masters said.
Masters urges the public to contact their state representatives to voice their concerns and stress the importance having a proper, fully-staffed highway maintenance crew.
Unlike some employers in the Telluride area, CDOT does not provide a housing allowance for its workers, which could be an added incentive for those considering a highway maintenance job in this area, Masters said.
Purchasing new snow tires and slowing down is especially important this winter, he added.
“The roads probably won’t be in as good of condition as in the past,” Masters said. “It’s going to be a long, hazardous commute.”
