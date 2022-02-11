After 21 years of working in the Telluride R-1 School District, Telluride Elementary School (TES) Principal Susan Altman has officially announced that this is her final year as principal. Her last day in the district will be June 30.
Shortly after moving to Telluride in 1997 from Miami, where she worked in nuclear medicine, Altman began earning her elementary teaching credentials while volunteering in TES classrooms where both her children were students. She began the first of her 15-year teaching career in the district as a kindergarten teacher.
“I think a big surprise for any new teacher is the various levels that kids enter at,” Altman said. “You can have kids who are ready to read or reading and kids who don’t have knowledge of numbers or letters, especially 20 years ago when early childhood education wasn’t as big an emphasis.”
For several years Altman taught first and second grade while becoming National Board certified, a time-consuming though gratifying process for her, before spending three years as TES librarian and literacy coach. This was prior to Colorado’s Reading to Ensure Academic Development (READ) Act, a funded measure passed in 2012 to get children reading at grade level by the time they enter fourth grade, which resulted in a slew of new assessments and data reporting.
“Literacy is my interest and strength. As a coach, I was working with teachers, modeling lessons to implement a new phonics curriculum we brought in,” she said.
Altman was instrumental in launching the dual immersion program, which initially started in kindergarten with the district adding a grade each year so that the program now extends through seventh grade.
“We had huge community support for the program,” recounted Altman. “Parents supported having globally fluent children who could potentially become bi-literate. We also have a strong Spanish-speaking population in our town — about 20 percent of the school population — and we want to support their experience at school.”
Altman earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction in 2012 and her principal credentials in 2016 just prior to being named TES principal.
“What made Susan an easy decision for TES principal is her commitment and passion to the community, school and kids,” said former district superintendent Mike Gass. “She had a real vision for and was willing to take on, grow and navigate the implementation of the dual immersion program. Susan is a true educator talent, a catalyst for the TES literacy program, effective and fair with discipline and active working behind the scenes.”
Telluride Middle/High School Principal Sara Kimble said Altman always operates in the best interest of students, tackles hard decisions and constantly works to improve TES.
“Care and passion cannot be taught. It’s who Susan is,” Kimble said. “She’s always growing and wanting to improve and always helping her staff grow to help kids grow.”
Serving as TES principal is an experience that has exceeded Altman’s wildest expectations.
“I don’t see myself as a leader,” she admitted. “I see myself as a member of the team. I already knew the strengths in the building so it was easy for us to come together with like minds to solve problems as a team.”
Evidence of her continued contact with children include a comfy blue bean bag in the corner of her office along with stuffed animals and a stack of children’s books.
In spite of “the huge amount of joy” she sees at TES, over the past two years staff have operated under the cloud of COVID, which forced the TES campus to close from mid-March 2020 until the end of that school year. Since then, TES has conducted mostly uninterrupted in-person learning. Altman says the reason staff has remained positive during this challenging era is because “we’re all in it together, doing whatever it takes” in the face of impactful distractions COVID has wrought on the core academic mission.
“Kids don’t learn well remotely,” Altman said. “There are so many other pieces of learning aside from the academic piece, like the social-emotional piece. Students need to be in the building. It wasn’t a hard decision for me.”
She describes her principal job, especially over the past two years, as “24/7” and once she’s finished, Altman hopes to exercise more, spend more time with family and explore her creative side.
A strong believer that any principal would benefit from having first served as a teacher, Altman says ideal qualities for an incoming TES principal include a willingness to listen and see the strengths at TES and a love for and knowledge about early childhood education.
“Telluride is such a magical place and I hope the district can find someone who embraces this community and finds a home here,” Altman said. “This is a community that really values education, and I am so thankful for my staff. They’re the ones who made the dream come true.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.