Telluride High School alum Dr. Carl DeSelm, M.D., Ph.D., recently received a prestigious award for his work in the field of cellular immunotherapy.
DeSelm, a Class of 2000 graduate, was named the lone recipient of the 2020 Agilent Early Career Professor Award Oct. 14 for his contributions so far as assistant professor of radiation oncology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. This year’s award topic was cellular engineering and analysis — “a field that greatly impacts Agilent customers,” according to a company news release.
“Advances in cellular immunotherapy rely on the engineering (genome editing) and characterization of cell populations and the quality control of cells during large-scale amplification and delivery,” explained Jack Wenstrand, Ph.D., director of university relations and external research at Agilent. “By partnering with a leading young researcher in this important field, we continue our investment to support the development of better cell therapeutics products and solutions.”
Wenstrand added that DeSelm was selected as the 2020 recipient because of his “exceptional” early career contributions, strong publications and “compelling” research plans in his field.
DeSelm joined the Washington University faculty in June 2018 in his current role. His laboratory is part of the Bursky Center for Human Immunotherapy and Immunology Programs, and he is a Bursky fellow at the school of medicine. DeSelm earned his M.D. and Ph.D. from Washington University School of Medicine in 2012 after receiving a BA in genetics, cell and developmental biology from Dartmouth College in 2004. He completed his residency in radiation oncology at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in 2017.
He’s also won the Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (2009), Young Investigator Award from the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (2009), Washington University’s Division Of Biology and Biomedical Sciences Merit Award (2011), the university’s Department of Developmental Biology Needleman Pharmacology Award (2012) and the Holman Research Pathway Award (2017).
DeSelm’s current research, which is conducted at the university in a lab bearing his name, focuses on the engineering and clinical development of a new class of cell immunotherapy, engineering antigen presenting cells (APC), also known as accessory cells. This approach can address some of the limitations of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy in the treatment of solid tumors. There is also interest in understanding and leveraging the role that radiation treatment can have to synergize with CAR-APC immunotherapy.
"Carl is an outstanding young investigator, and we are thrilled for him to receive this prestigious award,” said Julie Schwarz, MD, Ph.D., professor and vice-chair of research in Washington University’s Department of Radiation Oncology. “Support from the Agilent Early Career Professor Award will allow Carl to grow and further develop his research program and explore new exciting applications of CAR cell engineering."
The Agilent Early Career Professor Award is an annual program that recognizes and supports promising research from professors who, early in their careers, show outstanding potential for future research in areas of importance to the communities Agilent serves.
“This award underscores Agilent's commitment to furthering research through the company's products and services, financial support and collaborative engagement by Agilent scientists and engineers,” according to the release.
Agilent Technologies Inc. is a global company that specializes in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. In its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent and the Agilent Early Career Professor Award can be found at agilent.com.
