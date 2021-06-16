Past president Nancy Kerr (far left) with some of the new Telluride Rotary members welcomed into the club recently, including (left to right): retired orthopedic surgeon Hill Hastings, folk singer Emily Scott Robinson, Telluride Truffle owner Patty Denny, Tomboy Butcher owner Sadie Farrington and Telluride Schools Superintendent John Pandolfo. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Lavender Smith)