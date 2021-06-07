The Telluride Film Festival and the National Film Preserve LTD, a Colorado nonprofit corporation, announced Monday the acquisition of the Nugget Building, according to a news release. The festival’s intent is to maintain and further create a cultural center devoted to film, filmmakers and film culture.
The building, an iconic piece of Old West history located in the town’s center near the New Sheridan Hotel, will provide a permanent hub for the festival focused on a fully remodeled Nugget Theater; a regional jewel that will be upgraded to the country’s highest presentation standards. In addition, the festival intends to construct a rooftop gathering space that will be a site for major festival events, and a year-round venue for education and community programming. Plans also involve the construction of an adjacent filmmaker residency building. A capital campaign, titled "Nugget Project: The SHOW at 50," is underway to raise the necessary funds for the purchase, construction and vital endowments towards future programming.
“The Telluride Film Festival believes that film is best experienced together, in a beautiful cinema, talking afterwards in a communal space with the artists who create these magical stories in the first place,” festival executive director Julie Huntsinger said. “We hope to make the picturesque Nugget Building a beacon for our global society of cinephiles to experience the art form at its best.”
The Nugget Building has been restored by its past owners, and Telluride Film Festival intends to build on their work.
“The Telluride Film Festival wishes to deeply thank Katrine and Bill Formby for their 20-year preservation efforts in bringing the Nugget Building back to its former glory, and for generously donating to the 'Nugget Project: The SHOW at 50' capital campaign that helped us to acquire the building,” said Huntsinger. “We are committed to preserving its history.”
“When we purchased the crumbling, partially blue-stained Nugget Building in 1999, we had no idea what we were getting ourselves into,” said former building owners Katrine and William Formby. “Twenty years later, we are now somewhat experts on historical preservation. We are extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish in bringing this 129-year-old building back to its former glory. All of our decisions have been made with the following in mind, ‘What is the best for the Nugget Building and for Telluride?’ Selling the Nugget Building to the Telluride Film Festival sounds like a happy and appropriate ending to our time as stewards of the building.”
For more information about Telluride Film Festival’s capital campaign or to make a donation, visit telluridefilmfestival.org.
