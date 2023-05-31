Telluride Farmers' Market opens its 20th season

A sure sign of summer is the opening of the Telluride Farmers' Market, with 40 vendors offering fresh produce, meats, foods and artisan wares. The Pie Maker, by husband and wife Tim Stubbs and Shani Winer from Cortez (pictured), is offering sweet and savory pies and pastries this year. Look for their signature nitro cold brew coffee and new nitro cold brew ice cream floats this season. (Courtesy photo)