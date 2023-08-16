After a 'spotty' monsoon, 'a really good push of moisture'

Erin Walter, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service’s offices in Grand Junction, was almost apologetic.
“A lot of storms have produced steady rainfall” over parts of southwestern Colorado recently, she said.
“I’m sorry that hasn’t happened over Telluride.”
But this should soon change: “We have a really good push of moisture moving in through the rest of the week,” Walter added, and the chances for sustained rainfall over Telluride will increase.
“There will also be more lightning” with these systems, Walter added. “Which is problematic. We had quite a few fires start around Mesa Verde and Cortez this last week.”
When the ground below is dry, cloud-to-ground lightning can easily ignite a forest fire. And although the monsoon has arrived, the storms this annual seasonal event has produced have been “localized,” as Walter put it.
About six more weeks remain — at most — of the monsoon, and its potential moisture.
“By the time we hit late September and early October, we’ll see more of the larger systems, with big lows, that bring a cold front through,” Walter explained. “The moisture will be coming from another source than a monsoonal set-up. These types of storms will be driven by a different pattern than the monsoon.”
The weather outlook for next week is cloudy, metaphorically speaking: whether any literal clouds will arrive overhead to produce a sustained soaking or three is still an open question, according to Walter.
“There are two major players that are making storms harder to predict next week,” she said.
Tropical Storm Hilary, currently threatening the Baja California peninsula, is one: “It will bring a lot of moisture where it hits, but we may not see much of that” because the cyclone’s moisture plume “may loft to the north of us.”
The other major player is “an area of high pressure that’s been overhead of us, which will be displaced to the east,” Walter added. “The current forecast shows a lot of moisture getting wrapped up around the ridge of that high pressure,” but the question is where the landforms of the San Juans will be in relation to it.
“Either of these systems could change how much moisture we see in the next week,” Walter said.
LITTLE MESA FIRE
Crews fighting the Little Mesa Fire, approximately 15 miles west-southwest of Delta in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, are hoping for monsoonal moisture, as well.
A boost of sustained rain would make it easier to staunch the fire entirely. On the other hand, crews have not been in a hurry to put this one out on their own: Little Mesa is an example of a fire that has been contained, and is being allowed to slowly burn, the better to help prevent a bigger, more destructive wildfire from igniting later on.
As of Wednesday, the lighting-caused fire was burning on about 3,500 acres, and was 10% contained.
“We’re using a contain/confine/suppress strategy on this fire,” Deana Harris, a public information officer for the Bureau of Land Management’s Southern District (and a firefighter herself) explained.
The strategy “seems newer to the public than it is,” she added. “We’ve actually done it for quite some time: over the years, when there’s a lightning strike (and subsequent fire),” the question becomes: “Is there a way, given where the fire is located, and the fuel type” it is burning, “to use that fire” in a way that minimizes the use of natural resources, and helps to support the ecosystem and wildlife?
In this case, the answer was yes: the fire is in “a pretty remote” place, with ample “dead-and-downed pinyon and juniper trees that will serve as fuel.”
Firefighters have been able to contain the blaze. On Wednesday, they were “working the edges and securing them so when these storm cells do come through, they’re not a threat to their (fire) line,” Harris said. Overall, the result has been “a very low intensity fire that is staying primarily on the ground. Which, when you look at it, is exactly what we would be doing with a prescribed burn.”
“Our ecosystem needs fire on the landscape,” Harris added, “and being able to take these opportunities to let the fire do what it would normally do,” and clear the area of deadwood, allowing fresh grasses to come back — and local wildlife, along with it — is a good thing.
“Instead of pouring tons of water over it, and having tons of crews” fighting it, the Little Mesa Fire is being allowed to play itself out.
Our references for fire should not only be tragic conflagrations, such as the one in Lahaina, Hawaii.
“It can be hard for people to understand,” said Harris, whose job includes fire education as well as fire mitigation. “You look at fires in populated areas, where homes are being burned to the ground — that’s horrible. Away from populated areas, because of where they’re located, natural fires can do some good.”
