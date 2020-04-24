The San Miguel County Department of Public Health announced Thursday afternoon, with San Miguel Board of County Commissioner approval, that it will allow construction and landscaping services back into safe levels of operations, with approved applications, according to a news release.
The commissioners and public health director Grace Franklin carefully weighed the health and safety considerations, disease rates, and available treatment capacity before recommending this first approach to reopen a small part of the local construction industry.
“We are pleased to be taking this first step towards bringing San Miguel County ‘Back to Business,’ and we will continue our safe approach going forward,” San Miguel County Manager Mike Bordogna said.
Franklin added, “I am confident we are on the right path, and we will continue to take measured steps, always in the best interest of public health and safety.”
The online permitting process for construction and landscaping businesses to resume under the new protocol was available on this county website at sanmiguelcountyco.gov Friday.
Applications will be vetted for compliance to guidelines, approved and then shared with the local jurisdictions where the work will be occurring.
In other news, the public health department, in partnership with county the GIS (Geographic Information Systems) department, unveiled a new COVID-19 “dashboard” Wednesday, a visual display of relevant county and regional data and trends.
“We realized that our community could benefit from having access to user-friendly visuals of different data points to help stay informed,” Franklin said in a news release.
The dashboard, which is available in English and Spanish, includes the total number of county COVID-19 cases and results from two types of PCR (nasal swabs and saliva) tests. The Telluride Regional Medical Center and the Uncompahgre Medical Center in Norwood typically get results from PCR nasal swab tests within 72 hours. A newer PCR saliva test that also gives results in 72 hours is being used at the Telluride medical center.
“We continue to collaborate with both clinics to meet testing demands with reliable tests,” Dr. Sharon Grundy, county medical officer, said. “Testing is one of the components that allows public health to move forward in our roadmap to recovery.”
For English, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov/c19dashboard. For Spanish, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov/c19estadisticas.
Local data will be updated as new information becomes available. Regional case data is provided by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment and is updated by the state once daily.
For COVID-19 information and email alerts, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov/coronavirus. For county COVID-19 hotline and for non-medical questions, call 970-728-3844. To volunteer or request assistance, visit tchnetwork.org/covid-19-support. Sign up for CodeRED alerts, visit public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF7ED953CC69.
