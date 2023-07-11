Ceramic artist Tara Carter has been watching birds since she was little. She used to go birding along the Ohio River, and now she enjoys observing the hardier mountain species in the Telluride region, and some of those species live in both places. Gallery visitors can see some of those birds in sculpture form at Telluride Arts’ show, Organic Elements, at Telluride Arts HQ West, through mid-August, along with works from four other local and regional artists.
Organic Elements came about because “we were looking for strong local artists to highlight the garden tour that’s new to Telluride Art + Architecture this year,” said Austin Halpern, the show’s curator and Telluride Arts Program Director. “We wanted to curate something for the gallery space that was inspired by garden themes and the outdoors. The five artists all work from the outdoors as an inspiration, and their subject, content and materials are often really focused around the outdoors.”
Tara Carter’s collection of birds in Organic Elements “is an exploration of home, of a sense of place in the world,” Carter said.
Her last bird sculpture show, at Telluride Arts HQ in December 2019 and January 2020, was sculptures of Telluride birds.
This collection has a broader geographic scope.
“There's a handful of those birds I saw growing up in Ohio — small, colorful little birds that got me into birds and birdwatching,” she said.
Carter has been in Telluride for seven years and has been the director of the ceramics program at AhHaa since October of 2021. She was AhHaa’s youth curriculum manager for five years before that.
“The local birds are now fun and familiar, and Telluride is feeling a little more like home, Ohio a little less, but the little colorful birds are the ones that pop into my head first when I’m looking for ideas,” she said.
At this show, viewers will see 15 of Carter’s creations. There is the familiar redwing blackbird, a northern flicker, a brown creeper and a yellow warbler, all of which are birds that live both in Telluride and in Ohio. There is also Telluride’s ubiquitous black-billed magpie, and the collection of warblers from Carter’s childhood: the hooded, black-throated blue and black-throated green warblers, and a painted redstart.
“Birding and ceramics are kind of similar,” Carter said, who loves thinking about how things connect metaphorically. “You never stop learning, for one. And, picking up and moving to a new place is kind of like spending 80 hours on a piece that breaks the day before the show.”
The piece that visitors won’t see is the perching bald eagle. It was two-and-a-half feet long before it split in half in the last firing, the day before the show began on July 2.
“None of us knows why it happened. It’s so strange,” Carter said, who has spoken about it with several of her fellow ceramics artists.
“That’s ceramics for you,” she said. “It’s like life. You have to be resilient. You have to be unattached. You have to be okay with it. Life moves on.”
Also at this show are Kirk Drogsvold, Lucy Peveto, Rebecca Messier and Ted Moore.
Drogsvold is one of 2023 Small Grants and Augment Music Grants recipients and a Mountain Village public arts recipient of $15,000 for a large-scale installation in Mountain Village, a collaboration with Telluride Arts.
As part of the Art + Architecture weekend, Telluride Arts will host an artist panel conversation at Telluride Arts HQ West gallery on July 14 from 1-3 p.m., followed by a reception from 5-8 p.m. More information on the artists who are part of Organic Elements can be found at
https://www.telluridearts.org/tellurideartsexhibits/organicelements.
For information on Telluride Art + Architecture and the new garden tour on July 15, readers may visit https://www.tellurideartandarchitecture.com.
