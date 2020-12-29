It’s been a long and stressful year for many health care workers, many of whom have been working extra hours under increased risk while combating a novel virus pandemic fraught with uncertainties and no end in sight. Finally, 10 months after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a vaccine for the virus that has rocked the globe has arrived in San Miguel County. The week of Christmas, the first rounds of the Moderna vaccine were given to frontline health care and emergency services workers.
“This is truly the moment the world has been waiting for, we’re taking the first step in ending the pandemic. We could not be prouder of our frontline workers for the hard work put forth over the last many months,” county public health director Grace Franklin said in a Dec. 23 county news release. “We are working diligently to vaccinate Phase I recipients and will continue to work rapidly to get our residents immunized in the coming months. Rest assured, we will get through each phase as quickly as supply allows.”
So far, the county has received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, distributing the first of the two required doses to Phase I frontline workers.
The county and med center are scheduled to receive an additional 100 doses each this week, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon, as the county is lined up to complete distribution to frontline health care and emergency services workers as soon as Saturday.
The recipients will receive their second dose, or booster, later in January, approximately 28 days after their initial dose. As a result, all of San Miguel County’s frontline workers will be fully vaccinated by the end of January.
In accordance with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment guidelines, the next phase will work to vaccinate senior residents, along with employees of the county’s critical workforce.
“The first week of vaccinations went very smoothly,” Franklin said, according to Tuesday's release. “We’re proud to report we were able to work through our first 200 recipients within mere days of receiving the shipment from the state. Now that we’ve almost covered our frontline health care and emergency workers, we have started to prepare to vaccinate our critical workforce and highest risk residents.”
At Telluride Regional Medical Center, Dr. Diana Koelliker and Dr. Paul Koelliker were among the vaccine’s first recipients. Robin Richards Templin, a physician’s assistant, was the first to be vaccinated at the Uncompahgre Medical Center in Norwood.
“It can’t be understated how excited we are to give Dr. Diana Koelliker and Dr. Paul Koelliker the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines,” said San Miguel County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Grundy of the first vaccines administered at the Telluride Regional Medical Center. “Together they make up 50 percent of our emergency department. Keeping them safe means they’re available to help the whole community. If one of them were to get COVID-19 or end up a close contact of someone confirmed to have COVID-19, we’d lose them both for at least seven to 10 days. They represent the challenges of rural medicine, where the limited supply of medical healthcare personnel, along with COVID-19 caseloads, compound to create serious capacity issues.”
Pending supply availability from the state, county officials expect to continue receiving vaccine shipments weekly, with distribution rolling out along state guidelines crafted to “mitigate health inequities and promote justice and fairness,” according to a vaccine presentation by Grundy at December’s COVID-19 Community Forum.
The Moderna vaccine, as well as the Pfizer vaccine, works by using genetic material from the virus known as messenger RNA, or mRNA. Unlike traditional vaccines, which often injects a weakened virus to create immunity to a disease, the new mRNA vaccines use a bit of synthesized mRNA, which contains genetic instructions for creating the virus’ distinctive spike protein. This then triggers an immune response, with cells producing antibodies that fight the virus without ever introducing the actual virus itself. According to the CDC, “mRNA vaccines do not contain a live virus and do not carry a risk of causing disease in the vaccinated person.”
The FDA granted an Emergency Use Authorization for the public distribution of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 18, following a study of the vaccine in over 30,000 volunteers that showed 94.1 percent effectiveness in preventing the disease. The vaccine requires two doses one month apart. The Pfizer vaccine similarly requires two doses, though the second dose may be received after three weeks.
Health officials in San Miguel County expect to complete Phase I distribution to high-risk health care workers and first responders within three weeks of beginning the process, as long as vaccine supplies continue to arrive on schedule. The next phase will include the “most vulnerable population and other essential workers,” according to a Dec. 22 med center news release.
“The task ahead is mammoth but we’re prepared and poised for success,” Grundy said in the press release. “I know it’s asking a lot, but please be patient and on standby for additional information. We will get to everyone who seeks a vaccine and it will be free of cost.”
